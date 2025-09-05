Submit Release
Powerball® Jackpot Jumps to Estimated $1.8 Billion 

Second-Largest Jackpot in U.S. Lottery History 

JACKSON, MISS. – Fueled by nationwide player excitement causing a surge in ticket sales, the Powerball jackpot has jumped another $100 million to an incredible $1.8 billion with an estimated cash value of $826.4 million for Saturday’s drawing.

This jackpot now ranks as the second-largest in U.S. lottery history, trailing only the $2.04 billion Powerball prize won in California in November 2022. Saturday’s drawing will mark the 42nd consecutive drawing since the jackpot was last hit on May 31, 2025, also in California. Along the way, the run has generated nine $50,000 prizes and one $1 million win in Mississippi. Thanks to the Power Play option, five of those $50,000 prizes multiplied into six-figure payouts, and the $1 million prize was doubled to $2 million.

While Powerball dominates headlines, Mega Millions is climbing too, currently at an estimated $336 million with an estimated cash value of $151.3 million for tonight’s drawing. Mega Millions tickets are $5 and include an automatic multiplier, giving players a chance to boost their winnings. The state saw another millionaire winner doubled to $2 million in the Aug. 26th Mega Millions drawing.

Tickets for both games are available at Mississippi Lottery retailers statewide. Powerball plays are $2 each, with the option to add the $1 Power Play to multiply prizes or the $1 Double Play for a second drawing with a separate prize structure. 

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $336 million with an estimated cash value of $151.3 million while Saturday’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.6 million with a cash value of $1.17 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $120,000.

