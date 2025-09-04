Rabid Animals Confirmed in Three Counties; Two People and Three Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Sept. 4, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that two skunks and a bat have tested positive for rabies in separate incidents.

In Aiken County, a skunk that tested positive for rabies was found near Covert Drive and Parque Lane in Aiken, S.C. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

In York County, another skunk that tested positive for rabies was found near Oak Park and Falls roads in Rock Hill, S.C. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

In Chesterfield County, the bat that tested positive for rabies was found near Chathan Trace Circle and Manor Road in Cheraw, S.C. Two people were exposed and have been referred to their health care provider.

The Aiken County skunk was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing Aug. 29, 2025, and was confirmed to have rabies Sept. 2, 2025. The York County skunk and the Chesterfield County bat were submitted to DPH’s laboratory for testing Sept. 2, 2025, and were confirmed to have rabies Sept. 3, 2025. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with either skunks, this bat, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's 24-hour rabies reporting line at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Never handle a bat or any wild or stray animal, alive or dead, with your bare hands. Any bat that could have had potential contact with people, pets, or livestock should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched. Never release a bat that has potentially exposed a person or pet. Once a bat is released, it cannot be tested for rabies.

“Rabid bats have been known to transmit the rabies virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. “People don’t always realize they or a pet have been bitten since bat teeth are tiny and bites are easy to overlook.” Because of this, you should always assume a person or pet has potentially been bitten when:

They wake up to find a bat in a room;

A bat is found where children, pets, or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended; or

They have been in direct contact with a bat.

“Although bats can carry rabies, not every bat is infected with the virus. Bats are an important part of South Carolina's ecosystems and deserve a healthy degree of respect just like all wild animals,” McCollister said.

You cannot tell if a bat, or any other animal, has rabies by simply looking at it. Rabies must be confirmed in a laboratory. Unusual behavior in bats that might indicate the animal has rabies includes daytime activity, inability to fly, and being found in places they are not usually seen, like in your home or on your lawn. An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal. Be sure to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come in contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. In 2025, the Aiken County skunk is the second animal in that county to test positive for rabies, the York County skunk is the sixth animal in that county to test positive for rabies, and the Chesterfield County bat is the first animal in that county to test positive for rabies. There have been 63 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year. In 2024, six of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Aiken County, one was in Chesterfield County, and six were in York County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

###