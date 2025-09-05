DPH Highlights Importance of Food Donation During National Food Bank Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Sept. 5, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In celebration of National Food Bank Day Friday, Sept. 5, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) thanks our dedicated partners who operate food banks and pantries across the state. They give fresh, healthy food and support to South Carolinians in need.

One in 7 South Carolinians – including 1 in 6 children – are food insecure, meaning they cannot access adequate food necessary for a healthy life, according to the nonprofit Feeding America. Observed each year on the first Friday of September, National Food Bank Day aims to raise awareness to the problem of hunger in the United States and encourage people to give to their local food bank.

“Food banks play an essential role in our state’s efforts to overcome food insecurity by expanding access to healthy and balanced food items that some people may not be able to afford otherwise,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim DPH director. “DPH would like to thank the hundreds of food banks and pantries that operate across the state and every resident who donates to their efforts, whether that be a donation of food, money or time. Food banks do more than feed the hungry; they nourish hope and dignity, and strengthen our communities.”

This summer, DPH’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program donated 374 pounds of food to Harvest Hope Food Bank. The donated items were purchased as part of the program’s annual compliance assessment, in which staff purchase items from WIC-authorized vendors to ensure retailers are following WIC state rules and federal regulations.

"No family should ever have to wonder where their next meal will come from,” said Berry Kelly, DPH Community Nutrition Services Bureau director and state WIC director. “Food banks bring hope and nourishment to thousands across South Carolina, and WIC is proud to support their effort to make healthy food easy to access."

According to Harvest Hope Food Bank, the food donated by WIC will provide 449 meals for families in South Carolina, contributing to DPH’s vision of healthy people living in health communities.

Clemson University College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences (CBSHS) and the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services’ Food Access Map shows food pantries in every county to aid families facing food insecurity. The map makes the process of finding reliable information on food resources easier for people in need across the state, offering information on over 900 food pantries and food resources in the state.

“The Food Access Map continues to serve as a critical resource for people and communities across South Carolina by connecting individuals and families with resources to meet their daily food and nutrition needs,” said Leslie Hossfeld, dean of the College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences. “I am proud of how our partnership with the South Carolina Department of Public Health and the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services continues to build a network of food bank partners and offer necessary support for South Carolinians.”

Anyone can be a food donor. Farmers, manufacturers, grocery stores, businesses and individuals can donate nonperishable items to food banks at any time. Those interested in donating can use the Food Access Map to find and contact a food bank to learn more about what items they will accept and need.

South Carolinians with food needs are encouraged to visit the Food Access Map to find a food bank nearest them.

For additional data on food insecurity by county, visit the Healthy Communities Dashboard on DPH’s Health Compass.

###