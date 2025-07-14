Etica Battery to Deploy 15,000 Anti-Fire Propagation UPS Units for Japan's Expanding 5G Network

Etica Battery to deploy 15,000 fire-resistant UPS systems across Japan’s 5G network, enhancing telecom safety, reliability, and disaster resilience.

TAIPEI, TW, TAIWAN, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etica Battery Inc. has been selected to deliver and support the deployment of 15,000 fire-safe uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems to bolster 5G telecom tower infrastructure throughout Japan. This national rollout is part of a broader initiative to improve energy security, emergency readiness, and system reliability for next-generation mobile networks.The UPS units are equipped with Etica’s proprietary anti-propagation design, which prevents thermal runaway from spreading between battery cells. This patented fire-mitigation architecture uses slotted fireproof materials to direct heat and flame away from surrounding cells—enhancing safety in compact, high-density installations where traditional battery systems have struggled with overheating risks.The large-scale deployment follows growing scrutiny of earlier lithium battery installations across Japan, particularly lower-cost systems imported during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of those batteries have since exhibited safety issues, including combustion events and damage to telecom assets. Etica’s solution offers a durable and safety-focused alternative with a strong operational track record in the region.“Telecom infrastructure demands both resilience and trust in the power systems behind it,” said Gavin Wang, Founder and Chairman of Etica Battery. “We engineered this system to actively prevent fire spread, making it ideal for sensitive sites.”Each unit delivers 48V DC output and approximately 2.5 kWh of capacity, with IP65-rated enclosures for outdoor use. The systems integrate smart BMS controls, RS485 communications, and built-in fault alarms to support remote diagnostics and maintenance.With the U.S. telecom sector undergoing similar densification for 5G and edge connectivity, Etica Battery sees this Japan-based deployment as a model for fire-safe backup systems in urban, remote, and disaster-prone areas. While EticaAG is best known for its immersion-cooled energy storage platforms, this compact UPS product line adds a valuable entry point for telecom and microgrid applications.Etica Battery Inc. designs and manufactures advanced lithium battery systems with a focus on fire safety, reliability, and thermal control. From patented anti-propagation cell configurations to immersion cooling technologies , Etica provides engineered storage solutions for telecom, commercial, utility, and critical infrastructure markets.

