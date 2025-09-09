Faith-Based Author and Wellness Coach Kristy McCammon Confronts Diet Burnout with a Message of Freedom

Kristy McCammon Life Unbinged Book Life Unbinged Logo

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From endless diet hacks to overpriced supplements, many women over 40 are tired of wellness trends that promise transformation but leave them discouraged. Faith-based wellness coach and author Kristy McCammon believes the deeper need is not another fad but a return to purpose.Released earlier this year, McCammon’s book, Life Unbinged, continues to resonate with women across the country who are ready to step off the cycle of quick fixes. With more than 700,000 followers on social media, McCammon has seen firsthand how online platforms amplify unrealistic expectations. Rather than fueling comparison, she uses her reach to guide women toward sustainable choices rooted in faith.“I know what it feels like to carry shame and exhaustion from failed diets,” McCammon says. “When I surrendered my struggle to God, I found peace that no program or pill could give me. That freedom changed everything, and it is what I want other women to experience too.”Her message arrives at a time when:- Social media trends are pushing extreme fasting and body ideals that many women cannot sustain.- Burnout from constant “self-optimization” is on the rise, with women questioning the cost of keeping up.- Wellness fatigue is creating space for authentic voices who speak to both physical health and inner renewal.Life Unbinged is available now on Amazon About Kristy McCammon:Kristy McCammon is a wife, mother of five, speaker, and coach based in San Antonio, Texas. After years of food struggles, she lost 100 pounds through biblical principles and practical boundaries. She now helps others find freedom through her Life Unbinged program and has built a growing online community of more than 700,000 people seeking a faith-based path to health.Learn more at www.lifeunbinged.com

