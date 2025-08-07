As the Weight Loss Drug Buzz Grows, Many Still Search for a Way Off the Cycle

Kristy McCammon Life Unbinged Book Life Unbinged Logo

Author Kristy McCammon’s Life Unbinged helps readers break free from food addiction through faith, boundaries, and a plan they can live with for life.

Our relationship with food is deeply connected to our spiritual, emotional, and physical health.” — Kristy McCammon

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With prescriptions for Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro topping record highs this summer, a growing number of Americans are asking what comes next. Some are facing stalled weight loss after the first year. Others are dealing with side effects or the reality of paying thousands each year for a drug they may need indefinitely.Kristy McCammon, author of Life Unbinged: Faith-Filled Freedom from Food Obsession, says those concerns are driving more people to look for a solution that addresses the deeper struggle behind food and weight.“When I was at my heaviest, I didn’t need another short-term fix. I needed healing,” McCammon said. “Food was my comfort, my escape, and my chain. It wasn’t until I surrendered to God and set clear boundaries that I found real freedom.”After decades of binge eating, emotional eating, and failed diets, McCammon lost 100 pounds in 2017 and has kept it off without medication. Her book outlines the exact steps she took, beginning with five daily food boundaries: daily time with God, three meals a day, measured portions, no sugar, and no flour.The approach has already helped thousands. One reader, Kelly, lost 100 pounds in 11 months and says the greatest change was finding peace with food after a lifetime of struggle.In Life Unbinged, readers will learn:- How to replace emotional eating with spiritual and practical tools- How to set boundaries that stop cravings and end food obsession- Why surrendering control is the key to lasting weight loss- How to live in freedom instead of bouncing between diets or medicationsMcCammon says the current focus on weight loss drugs is a reminder that people want results, but lasting health requires more than appetite suppression.“Our relationship with food is deeply connected to our spiritual, emotional, and physical health,” she said. “When we put God first, everything else, including our health, starts to fall into place.”Life Unbinged: Faith-Filled Freedom from Food Obsession is available now on Amazon About Kristy McCammon:Kristy McCammon is a wife, mother of five, speaker, and coach who overcame decades of food addiction through biblical principles and practical boundaries. She founded the Life Unbinged program to help others find the same freedom she experienced.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.