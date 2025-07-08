Kristy McCammon’s Life Unbinged Offers a Natural Path as Weight Loss Drugs Dominate 2025

Kristy McCammon Life Unbinged Book Life Unbinged Logo

Kristy McCammon’s Life Unbinged shares a faith-based, natural path to break free from binge eating without relying on costly weight loss drugs.

People are desperate to feel at peace with food, but no prescription can heal what’s happening in your heart” — Kristy McCammon

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As millions turn to weight loss injections like Ozempic and Wegovy, Kristy McCammon is reminding people there is another option. Her book, Life Unbinged, shares how she lost 100 pounds naturally and helps others break free from food struggles through daily boundaries, faith, and practical support.“People are desperate to feel at peace with food, but no prescription can heal what’s happening in your heart,” McCammon said. “You don’t have to rely on an injection for life. There is a different kind of freedom.”Life Unbinged offers clear steps to break free from cycles of binge eating and shame. Readers can start with the book and choose to join McCammon’s coaching program for added support.Her approach is resonating as more people question whether expensive, lifelong medications address the deeper reasons behind food obsession and guilt.“Freedom isn’t found in another prescription. It comes from surrender and learning to keep food in its proper place,” McCammon said.Life Unbinged is available now on Amazon About Kristy McCammonKristy McCammon is a Christian wife, mom, speaker, and coach who struggled with food addiction for years before discovering the power of food boundaries. She lost 100 pounds and created the Life Unbinged program to help others break free from food struggles for good. Through her social media platforms, she continues to inspire and equip others with practical, faith-based tools for lasting success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.