Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach Student Selected to Represent Youth on Florida Juvenile Justice Department Board

Daryana G, Pace Girl, with Chief Gregory Starling, from the Department of Juvenile Justice Circuit Advisory Board 15

PALM SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pace Center for Girls Palm Beach is proud to announce that one of its students, Daryana G, has been selected as the Youth Representative on the Circuit 15 Advisory Board of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) under the leadership of Chief Gregory Starling. Daryana’s selection is a meaningful reflection of her leadership and passion for advocating on behalf of her peers and youth across the community. This remarkable collaboration highlights Pace Palm Beach’s role as a DJJ-sponsored program and stands as a powerful testament to the confidence and voice it helps young women and girls in our community build.

Daryana G, a 9th-grade student, has overcome significant obstacles and fully embraces Pace’s philosophy of growth and change. As a member of the DJJ Advisory Board, she will uplift the youth voice—representing not only herself, but also her family, community, and the many young people whose experiences deserve to be heard. The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice works to increase public safety by supporting youth and families through prevention, intervention, and rehabilitation services. Daryana G’s role on the board directly supports this mission by ensuring that the voices of youth remain central to decisions that impact their lives.

Pace believes that 'Every Girl Deserves' a future filled with opportunities, respect, and agency to pursue her dreams. By providing academic and behavioral support to middle and high school girls ages 11-17 across Palm Beach County School Districts, the girls at Pace receive year-round academic instruction in small class sizes for individualized attention. The girls at Pace work closely with counselors and therapists who are trained in girl-centered and trauma-informed therapy. They are provided with leadership and community service opportunities, life skill development, career readiness, and individual goal planning, including high school diploma tracks, credit recovery tracks, and GED graduation tracks. These resources are made available to girls at no cost.

To learn more about how to support Pace, or open enrollment, visit www.pacecenter.org. To learn more about the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, please visit https://www.djj.state.fl.us/.

###

About Pace Center for Girls

Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and educational needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.