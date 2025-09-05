PROPSTORE'S LA AUCTION KICKS OFF WITH STRONG DAY ONE RESULTS, LED BY $3.6 MILLION SALE OF DARTH VADER’S LIGHTSABER

Darth Vader’s primary dueling lightsaber prop, used on screen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, has unveiled the outstanding results from Day 1 of its Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, held on Thursday, September 4, 2025. A total of 433 rare and remarkable film and television lots crossed the block, achieving an impressive Day 1 sales total of $14,302,417, including buyer's premium.The standout moment of the day came with the record-breaking sale of Darth Vader’s Hero Lightsaber, which realized an astonishing $3,654,000, including buyer’s premium. As the only hero lightsaber from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) with verifiable screen use ever to be offered at public auction, it now holds the title of the highest-priced Star Wars item ever sold at auction.Other notable sales from Thursday, day one of Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction included (sale prices inclusive of buyer’s premium):- STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) / RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) Darth Vader’s Hero Lightsaber Sold For $3,654,000- INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE (1989) Indiana Jones’ (Harrison Ford) Eight-Foot Bullwhip, Belt, and Whip Holster Sold For $485,100- STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION (TV SERIES, 1987–1994) Jean-Luc Picard’s (Patrick Stewart) Ressikan Flute and Screen-Matched Box with “The Inner Light” Costume Continuity Script Sold For $403,200- ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (2019) Rick Dalton’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) Screen-Matched “Betty” Flamethrower Sold For $346,500- MEN IN BLACK (1997) Screen-Matched Light-Up Hero Close-up Neuralyzer Sold For $315,000- THE LONE RANGER (T.V. SERIES, 1949 - 1957) Clayton Moore’s Promotional Lone Ranger Stetson Hat Sold For $302,400- SPIDER-MAN (2004) Spider-Man's (Tobey Maguire) Costume Sold For $289,800- THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING (2001) Sauron’s (Sala Baker) Helmet Sold For $289,900- ALIENS (1986) Ellen Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) Practical SFX M240 Flamethrower Sold For $252,000- SAW III (2006) Darren Lynn Bousman Collection: Animatronic Billy Puppet with Remote Sold For $176,400- HARRY POTTER FRANCHISE (1997–2011) Platform 9 3/4 Sign Sold For $138,600- GAME OF THRONES (TV SERIES, 2011–2019) Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) Stunt Longclaw Sword Sold For $94,500- RAMBO III (1988) John Rambo’s (Sylvester Stallone) Compound Bow Sold For $94,500- JAWS (1975) Shark Tooth Clapperboard Sold For $94,500- AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON (2015) Captain America's (Chris Evans) Shield Sold For $85,050- PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: THE CURSE OF THE BLACK PEARL (2003) Elizabeth Swann's (Keira Knightley) Screen-Matched Dusty Cursed Aztec Medallion Necklace Sold For $81,900- HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN (2004) Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe) Marauder’s Map Scene SFX Light-Up Hero Wand Sold For $81,900- DEADPOOL (2016) Production-made Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) Mask Sold For $21,420- ACE VENTURA: WHEN NATURE CALLS (1995) Ace Ventura's (Jim Carrey) Screen-Matched Costume Sold For $21,420Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented on day one of the auction: “Today’s result marks a landmark moment not just for Propstore, but for the entire world of film collecting. To see a Star Wars lightsaber – the symbol of one of cinema’s greatest sagas – become the highest-valued piece of the franchise ever sold at auction is incredibly special. It speaks to the enduring cultural power of Star Wars and the passion of fans and collectors who see these artifacts as touchstones of modern mythology.”As the auction progresses, more than 600 additional lots will be available for bidding on Day 2 (Friday, September 5) and Day 3 (Saturday, September 6). Bidding will commence at 10:00 AM PDT / 6:00 PM BST each day. Day 2 and 3 of the sale are open for registration and online bidding here: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/456 