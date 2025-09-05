SoDog SODOG Introduces an Emotional Play Universe for Kids Ages 6–10

SODOG combines gaming, SEL, toys, books, and animation to help children explore emotions safely while bringing families closer together.

We see SODOG as a new genre of children’s entertainment — where emotional growth is the real adventure” — Verlin Moore, CEO of SODOG

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SODOG, an emotional intelligence brand for children ages 6–10, today announced an ambitious transmedia platform that brings together interactive gaming, SEL-informed play, physical collectibles, books, and an animated series. Designed as a safe, developmentally appropriate experience, SODOG invites kids and families to explore emotions through play — across a connected ecosystem of digital and physical touchpoints.“SODOG is more than a game — it’s a living emotional world where play gently teaches kids about themselves and others,” said Nataliya Melikhov, Co-Founder and President of SODOG. “Our goal is to make emotional learning engaging, upbeat, and truly family-friendly.”A “Disneyland of Emotions,” Centered on a Safe HubAt the heart of SODOG is a cozy hub village guided by SoDog, a loyal companion who reflects a child’s choices and growth. From this hub, children enter emotion portals — themed worlds such as Joy, Calm, Anger, Fear, Trust, and Compassion — each led by a distinctive dragon guide and featuring age-appropriate mini-games and quests. Completing a world unlocks emotional artifacts that celebrate progress and open hidden meta-portals for replayability.“We designed SODOG to feel like a park of emotions — every world is an adventure, and every quest strengthens empathy, courage, and self-expression,” said Verlin Moore, Co-Founder and CEO of SODOG.Cross-Platform, SEL-Informed EcosystemSODOG’s experience extends beyond the screen:Game Platform: The primary destination for play and emotional skill-building.Collectibles & Plush: QR-enabled dragon figures, mystery eggs, and SoDog plush that unlock in-game content.Books: Picture and chapter books that encourage reflection and parent-child dialogue.Animated Series: Stories that introduce characters and worlds to a broader audience.VR Expansion (2026+): Planned immersive modules that bring emotional worlds to life through movement and family co-play.Activities and narratives are aligned with widely used Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) competencies (e.g., self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, responsible decision-making), woven into playful mechanics rather than lessons.Why It MattersChildren ages 6–10 are frequently underserved: preschool IP skews younger, while teen platforms often prioritize competition and open-ended UGC. SODOG focuses on emotion-centric mechanics — where empathy replaces combat, and progress is measured by emotional milestones.Monetization & GrowthSODOG plans a family-friendly model that emphasizes value and transparency:To learn more, visit [sodog.app] or support the campaign on IndiegogoSubscription access to the full game experience.Optional cosmetic customization and artifact packs.Merchandise and collectibles with meaningful in-game connections.Streaming and licensing for the animated series.Educational partnerships with schools and therapy centers.Safety, Privacy, and Parental ToolsSODOG is being built with child safety and privacy at its core, including parental controls and a dashboard designed to support healthy play habits and family conversations. The company intends to comply with COPPA and relevant international child-privacy regulations.AvailabilityA staged rollout will begin with a foundational set of emotion worlds, followed by additional releases throughout 2026 and beyond. More details on early access and partner programs will be announced soon.About SODOGSODOG is a Los Angeles-based entertainment and education company focused on helping children explore, express, and grow their emotional skills through play. By combining thoughtful design, research-informed SEL principles, and joyful storytelling, SODOG creates experiences that bring kids and families closer together.

