'Life in USA': Filmmaker Volodymyr Dorogobid Nears Completion of New American Documentary

Volodymyr Dorogobid during filming in Alaska for the documentary “Life in USA” Volodymyr Dorogobid working with a film camera on set in New York City Volodymyr Dorogobid filming under the Brooklyn Bridge

An intimate mosaic of real people and real stories filmed across Alabama, Arizona, and Alaska now enters its festival submission phase.

Life in USA shows how extraordinary stories can live inside ordinary lives. Sometimes all it takes is to look a little closer.” — Volodymyr Dorogobid

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ukrainian-born filmmaker and cinematographer Volodymyr Dorogobid (also known as Vladimir Dorogobid), founder of Metaphora Vision and currently based in New York City, is finalizing production on his experimental documentary “Life in USA.”The project explores everyday lives and unique human stories across three American states — Alabama, Arizona, and Alaska — connected by a symbolic concept: each begins with the letter “A.” Through a parallel and interwoven narrative structure, the film highlights how people who live in completely different landscapes share universal experiences of identity, resilience, and belonging.The mission of Life in USA is to support independent filmmaking and introduce audiences to people, cultures, and regions of the United States often overlooked in mainstream media. By focusing on authentic voices, underrepresented communities, and visually compelling locations, the film aims to spark curiosity, expand cultural awareness, and bring viewers closer to parts of America they may never have seen.“My talent has always been finding people, listening to their stories, and translating their emotions through the screen,” says Dorogobid.“This film became a space where these stories could exist together — without comparison or judgment.”Developed independently, the film combines Dorogobid’s work as director and co-producer, supported by several private sponsors and cultural patrons. It serves as both an artistic experiment and the pilot for a potential long-term documentary cycle that may expand to explore additional states and communities.With production now complete, Life in USA is entering its festival submission phase, with early interest positioning the project for consideration in several U.S. documentary festival programs scheduled for winter and spring 2026.“Life in USA is my way of showing that extraordinary stories often live inside ordinary lives,” Dorogobid adds.“Sometimes all it takes is to look closer.”Following its festival run, the project is expected to evolve into a broader documentary series dedicated to exploring American life through unexpected angles and deeply human perspectives.About Metaphora Vision:Founded by filmmaker Volodymyr Dorogobid (also known as Vladimir Dorogobid), Metaphora Vision creates visually striking and emotionally resonant stories rooted in authenticity, humanity, and artistic curiosity.

Life in USA: A First Look at Volodymyr Dorogobid’s Experimental American Documentary

