SODOG Launches Limited-Edition Dragon Collectibles to Teach Kids Emotional Literacy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 🐉 SODOG Launches Emotion‑Focused Dragon Collectibles to Help Kids Understand Feelings Through PlaySODOG Enterprises Corp., led by President Nataliya Melikhov, is proud to launch its first limited-edition collectible series: The Tails of Emotion Collector’s Set™️, a therapeutic, play-based toolkit for emotional learning featuring 10 dragon forms and one SODOG dragon pup—all crafted from the same child-safe material.These collectible figures embody two transformative characters, SAD (introverted emotions) and BULLY (extroverted emotions), each shifting into five distinct emotional states—from Murmur (Fear) and Scorch (Anger) to Whisperglow (Comforted Sadness) and Torchborn (Empowered Strength). Each dragon emerges from its own mystery egg, creating a physical ritual that allows children to externalize, hold, or set aside their feelings.🧠 Therapeutic Design Meets Developmental ScienceDesigned around the key psychological principle of emotional separation—understanding that “I feel angry” isn’t the same as “I am angry”—this collection enables children to recognize and manage emotions through play. The dragons are made from soft-touch materials such as flocked vinyl or TPU, carefully chosen to align with each emotional tone and help ground sensory experiences.Through color, texture, posture, and narrative play, children learn emotional vocabulary, self-awareness, and self-regulation without lectures—transforming abstract feelings into stories they can hold, name, and eventually master.📦 What’s Included & Why It Matters• 10 Emotional Dragon Figures: Five emotional states each for SAD and BULLY, covering core feelings like Sadness, Fear, Disgust, Shyness, Trust, Joy, and more.• 10 Designer Eggs: Each a tactile mystery shell symbolizing a safe container or invitation for feeling.• 1 SODOG Dragon Pup: Made from the same therapeutic material, this companion figure provides emotional grounding and guidance.Production & Launch TimelineProduction of prototypes for all components - 10 Emotional Dragon Figures, Designer Eggs, and the SODOG replica is currently underway, with prototypes scheduled for completion in early September 2025.Mass production will begin in Q4 2025, with a coordinated product launch across multiple online and retail marketplaces. The North American launch is planned for that same quarter, followed by international expansion in early 2026.The ongoing Indiegogo campaign is designed to secure funding for production, marketing, and launch activities, as well as to support the continued development and release of the SODOG application.“We’re not just creating collectibles—we’re building an emotional language kids can hold in their hands,” says Verlin Moore, CEO and Chief Brand Officer of SODOG Enterprises Corp.📦 AvailabilityThe Tails of Emotion Collector’s Set™️ is now open for pre‑order through SODOG’s campaign site. Early-backer deliveries are expected to begin in Q4 2025. Availability is limited to launch inventory only.👤 About SODOG Enterprises Corp.Led by President Nataliya Melikhov, SODOG Enterprises is devoted to raising a new generation of emotionally fluent children. Through carefully crafted tactile designs, narrative play, and developmentally grounded products, SODOG helps children explore, name, and master their emotional experiences.

