DOH confirms COVID-19 vaccine position with new Standing Order

For immediate release: September 5, 2025 (25-104)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a Standing Order for the COVID-19 vaccine, making it easier for Washington residents to get vaccinated. The order comes as DOH reaffirms its guidance that everyone 6 months and older, including pregnant people, should stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. This recommendation aligns with guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

“COVID-19 vaccines are well-researched, well-tested, and have saved millions of lives around the world,” said Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, State Health Officer, DOH. “The barriers to COVID-19 vaccination are complex, and the Standing Order is just one part of the solution. We want to ensure all Washington residents have access to the protection these vaccines provide based on the best available science.”

Standing Order improves vaccine access

The new Standing Order allows most residents to go directly to a Washington pharmacy or clinic and receive the COVID-19 vaccine without an individual prescription. The vaccine remains covered by most private insurers, Apple Health, and Washington’s Adult Vaccine and Childhood Vaccine Programs, removing barriers and helping people stay healthy. Learn more about the Standing Order and find answers to frequently asked questions here.

West Coast states unite in vaccine, public health guidance

The Standing Order follows Washington’s Sept. 3 announcement joining Oregon and California to form the West Coast Health Alliance, with Hawaii joining the partnership on Sept. 4. The Alliance is committed to using the best available science to guide public health decisions. It was created in response to recent federal actions that undermined the independence of the CDC and raised concerns about the politicization of science. Together, the three states will help ensure public health policies are informed by trusted scientists, clinicians, and other public health leaders.

“Washington State will not compromise when it comes to our values: science drives our public health policy,” said Dennis Worsham, Washington State Secretary of Health. “Our commitment is to the health and safety of our communities, protecting lives through prevention, and not yielding to unsubstantiated theories that dismiss decades of proven public health practice.”

“Washington will step up to protect our residents and ensure our policies are still based in rigorous science. We need the best science and knowledge available to protect public health. I will do everything in my power to protect Washingtonians and stand up for our values as a state," said Governor Bob Ferguson.

Protect yourself and your community

While some health care providers have already received the 2025-26 COVID-19 vaccine, other providers are still waiting to receive supplies of the updated vaccine, which may limit appointments. Supply through the Childhood and Adult Vaccine programs are not available yet, and may not be available until late September or October. DOH urges everyone to remain patient but vigilant in staying up to date on vaccinations. Ask your provider or local pharmacy when they expect to start offering COVID-19 vaccines for the season and prioritize making vaccination appointments for yourself and your family.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, talk to your provider or visit DOH’s website.

