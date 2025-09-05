I-94 Sterling Interchange bridge open to traffic
BISMARCK, N.D. — The Interstate 94 Sterling Interchange (Exit 182) bridge on U.S. Highway 83/North Dakota Highway 14 is now open to traffic.
Shoulder work will continue until mid-October as crews remove temporary ramps and complete the side slopes. The speed limit will be reduced near the interchange.
The bridge was previously closed for a structure replacement project on April 1.
For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.