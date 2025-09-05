Submit Release
I-94 Sterling Interchange bridge open to traffic

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Interstate 94 Sterling Interchange (Exit 182) bridge on U.S. Highway 83/North Dakota Highway 14 is now open to traffic.

Shoulder work will continue until mid-October as crews remove temporary ramps and complete the side slopes. The speed limit will be reduced near the interchange.

The bridge was previously closed for a structure replacement project on April 1.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

