Bridge replacement begins next week on ND 41 in Velva

BISMARCK, N.D. – A bridge replacement project is scheduled to begin Monday, March 23, on North Dakota Highway 41 in Velva.

The project includes roadway improvements, levee raise and bridge replacement at the Souris River.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane throughout the project. Flaggers will be present at times to assist traffic control. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

Motorists can expect reduced speeds through the work zone and minor delays.

The project is scheduled to be completed this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.

