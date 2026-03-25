Temporary ramp closure expected Friday in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Interstate 94 Exit 156 southbound off-ramp from South Expressway to Bismarck’s Main Avenue is scheduled to close Friday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mandan.

Crews will complete maintenance work during this time. Motorists should take alternate routes.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.