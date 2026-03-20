Construction to resume on Memorial Highway in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction on Phase 1 (east end) of the Memorial Highway reconstruction project in Mandan is expected to resume Monday, March 23 as crews return to continue underground utility work and roadway improvements.

Motorists may begin seeing construction equipment and crews moving into the project area in the coming days. No immediate changes to traffic are expected.

Early stages of construction will focus on completing underground work between 32nd Avenue SE and 43rd Avenue SE, including sanitary sewer replacement, new water main installation and storm sewer inlet installation. Concrete roadway paving will follow the underground utility installation.

Additional work planned for Phase 1 includes:

Concrete paving along Memorial Highway

Improvements at intersections including 40th Avenue, 43rd Avenue and 46th Avenue

Extension of the southbound left-turn lane at 46th Avenue

Installation of a shared-use path and sidewalks along the corridor

Phase 1 of the two-year project is currently scheduled for completion in mid-summer.

Drivers should expect changing traffic patterns, temporary lane shifts and occasional closures as work progresses. Access to businesses will be maintained throughout construction.

Later this spring, construction on Phase 2 of the Memorial Highway project is expected to begin on the west end of the corridor. The two-year project, scheduled for 2026 and 2027, will reconstruct the roadway from the intersection of Main Street and Memorial Highway to 32nd Avenue SE.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down, follow posted signs and use caution when traveling through construction zones.

For project updates and more information, visit the project website: dot.nd.gov/memorialhwy. Up-to-date road conditions and construction information can be found by calling 511 or visiting the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.