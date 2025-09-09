i-Tech Support, Inc. Ranks No. 4615 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 67 Percent, This Marks I -Tech Support’s 2nd Time on the List

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that i-Tech Support is No. 4615 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row is both an honor and a reflection of our team’s relentless dedication to our clients,” said Armando Huerta, CEO of i-Tech Support. “Sustaining this level of growth year over year reinforces that we’re building something lasting, and we couldn’t be more grateful to our employees, customers, and partners who make this success possible.”Over the past several years, i-Tech Support has distinguished itself as a trusted IT and ERP solutions partner for growing businesses. The company is proud to be an Acumatica Gold Certified Partner, recognized for its expertise in delivering modern ERP solutions tailored to the needs of manufacturers and other industries. i-Tech is also the preferred IT partner of Orlando City Soccer Club, providing enterprise-grade technology support to one of Major League Soccer’s premier organizations. In addition, i-Tech has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for two consecutive years, a testament to its consistent growth, innovation, and client-first approach.This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 About i-Tech SupportFounded in 1999 and based in Orlando, i-Tech Support delivers managed IT services, advanced cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and ERP consulting. As an Acumatica Gold Certified Partner, i-Tech has maintained a 100% ERP implementation success rate, delivering projects on time, within budget, and with measurable results. Our IT infrastructure expertise and business application knowledge position us as a true end-to-end technology partner—empowering clients to secure, optimize, and grow with confidence.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

