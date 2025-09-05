Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Select i-Tech as Official Managed IT Partner

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride announced a multi-year partnership with i-Tech, a leading Managed IT Services Provider (MSP), as the official managed IT service partner for both teams.“In today’s fast-paced sports environment, having a specialized and dependable IT partner is essential,” said Carlos Osorio, Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride Chief Financial Officer. “i-Tech brings over two decades of experience serving Central Florida and a deep understanding of the demands of live events and enterprise operations. More than that, they’re a team that genuinely cares about our success and the Orlando community.”“Professional sports run on split-second decisions, data, and connectivity—there’s no room for downtime,” said Armando Huerta, CEO of i-Tech. “We’re honored to serve as the trusted IT partner for Orlando City and Orlando Pride, helping ensure everything from gameday operations to media production to the front office are secure and reliable.”As part of the partnership, i-Tech will deliver full-scale IT management and cybersecurity services across both organizations, supporting critical operations during home matches, at the front office and behind the scenes. This includes 24/7 network monitoring, help desk support, on-site technical presence during game days, proactive cybersecurity, IT strategy, and ongoing staff engagement through training.The partnership will take immediate effect, with i-Tech supporting both stadium and office operations at Inter&Co Stadium for the remainder of the 2025 MLS and NWSL seasons.About i-Tech SupportFounded in 1999 and based in Orlando, i-Tech Support delivers managed IT services, advanced cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and ERP consulting. As an Acumatica Gold Certified Partner, i-Tech has maintained a 100% ERP implementation success rate, delivering projects on time, within budget, and with measurable results. Our IT infrastructure expertise and business application knowledge position us as a true end-to-end technology partner—empowering clients to secure, optimize, and grow with confidence.

