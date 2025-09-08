i-Tech Support Becomes Technology Partner of Greater Orlando Sports Commission

A Local Pillar Since 1999, Delivering Cybersecurity, ERP, Cloud, and Managed IT to Orlando’s Vibrant Community

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i-Tech Support, a Florida-based technology services provider, is proud to announce its partnership with the Greater Orlando Sports Commission (GO Sports), the nonprofit entity driving sports tourism and economic development across Orlando and Central Florida.By joining GO Sports, i-Tech Support strengthens its ties to the local business and sports community and looks forward to collaborating with other member organizations to share insights and technology expertise. With decades of experience in IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and ERP systems, i-Tech brings a wealth of knowledge to help organizations operate securely and efficiently.“Our partnerships with Orlando City Soccer Club and Orlando Pride have given us a great foundation in supporting sports organizations,” said Aaron Puckett, Vice President of Growth at i-Tech Support. “We look forward to connecting with other organizations within the sports tourism community through GO Sports and exploring how our technology expertise can help them operate securely and efficiently.”Through this membership, i-Tech aims to deepen relationships across the local business landscape while supporting GO Sports’ mission to drive economic growth and engagement through sports tourism.About i-Tech SupportFounded in 1999 and based in Orlando, i-Tech Support delivers managed IT services, advanced cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and ERP consulting. As an Acumatica Gold Certified Partner, i-Tech has maintained a 100% ERP implementation success rate, delivering projects on time, within budget, and with measurable results. Our ITinfrastructure expertise and business application knowledge position us as a true end-to-end technology partner—empowering clients to secure, optimize, and grow with confidence.About Greater Orlando Sports CommissionThe Greater Orlando Sports Commission (GO Sports) is a private, nonprofit organization focused on attracting and managing sports-related events, conferences, and activities that drive economic development throughout Orlando and surrounding counties. Founded in 1992–93, GO Sports has hosted or co-hosted more than 1,700 events, generating over $3.86 billion in economic impact for the region

