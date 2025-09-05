100 Women in Finance, KKR, and Capital Group Convene Industry Leaders to Share Market Outlooks

Event brought together finance executives to discuss investment innovation, portfolio diversification, and long-term client goals.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 100 Women in Finance , in partnership with KKR and Capital Group , held an insightful program at KKR’s headquarters in Hudson Yards, NYC, spotlighting how senior female leaders are blending investment strategies across public and private markets.The program featured Alisa Wood, Partner, Co-CEO, KKR Private Equity Conglomerate LLC; Holly Framsted, CFA, Global Head of Product, Capital Group; and moderator Shannon Rutter, Managing Director, Head of Americas Strategic Accounts for Global Wealth Solutions, KKR. Panelists at the event, held on September 4, shared perspectives on navigating shifting markets, constructing resilient portfolios, and advancing careers in finance.“As investors look to align portfolios with long-term outcomes, the real innovation is happening at the intersection of public and private markets,” said Alisa Wood. “Clients are looking for comprehensive solutions which allow for greater growth and diversification in their portfolios through market cycles.”Education and clarity remained core themes throughout. “When clients truly understand the role each building block can play, they are better positioned to stay invested and meet their goals,” said Holly Framsted, CFA.The evening also underscored the value of 100 Women in Finance that works to create a true meritocracy in finance where everyone has the ability to achieve their career potential, regardless of their gender. 100 Women in Finance provides its members with access to timely insights on today’s financial market trends and access to world-class thought leadership in our sector and strives to elevate the voices of women in our industry.“This conversation was a clear demonstration of the impact that women are having in public and private markets,” said Rehana Farrell, CEO, 100 Women in Finance. “These leaders serve as great role models for the next generation of women in our industry.”This event also came on the heels of the Capital Group–KKR collaboration to launch innovative public-private solutions designed to make alternative investments more accessible. Their recently announced funds combine the scale and expertise of both firms, offering blended exposures across public and private markets with simplified access and low minimums.About 100 Women in Finance100 Women in Finance is a global nonprofit membership organization established in 2001, committed to strengthening the global finance industry by empowering women to achieve their professional potential at every career stage. The organization’s membership of women and men spans 30+ locations worldwide and is fueled by a network of over 600 global volunteers and corporate partners who collaborate to deliver education, peer engagement, and impact initiatives. Guided by Vision 30/40, 100 Women in Finance aspires to shape the future of leadership in finance, aiming for women to hold 30% of senior investment and executive roles by 2040. Visit 100women.org to learn more.###

