PLAVE Becomes the First Virtual Idol Group to Join the Producer Lineup for Mnet’s BOYS II PLANET

Photo Credit: VLAST

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLAVE has been credited as producers on Korea’s popular competition program, BOYS II PLANET, aired on Mnet, marking the first time a virtual idol group has taken on a producer role for the series. BOYS II PLANET is a sequel to Girls Planet 999 : The Girls Saga (2021) and BOYS PLANET (2023), from which K-pop groups Kep1er and ZEROBASEONE were created, respectively.“MAIN DISH,” produced by PLAVE, was revealed in episode 8 of BOYS II PLANET that aired on September 4th (KST), where the contestants were presented with four new tracks for the Semi-Final New Song Matching Mission. In the episode, PLAVE shared their message of encouragement to the program’s contestants, as well as the performance video for “MAIN DISH” with a guide to the highlight choreography to help the contestants in preparing for their performance. This track blends old-school vibes and rock sounds over a powerful beat, channeling a confident determination to become a lead character. Not only did all five members of PLAVE compose, write lyrics, and choreograph for “MAIN DISH,” but this track also made PLAVE the first virtual idol group to produce a song and direct choreography for a television show.PLAVE’s overall career has been highlighted by many firsts in their achievements. PLAVE is the first virtual idol group to enter both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excluding US charts ever in February 2025. Soon after releasing their Japanese debut single, 「かくれんぼ」 (English title: Kakurenbo (Hide and Seek)) in June, PLAVE topped Japan’s major music charts, including Oricon Daily Single Chart, Oricon Weekly Single Ranking, Oricon Weekly Accumulative Single Ranking, and Billboard Japan’s Top Singles Sales and Hot 100. PLAVE is also the only and the first virtual idol group who has recorded more than two billion cumulative streams on Melon, South Korea's largest music streaming service.The group is currently on their Asia tour, 2025 PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap]. It includes six tour stops in Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Tokyo. On August 17th, which was their last performance date in Seoul, at the KSPO DOME, PLAVE surprised fans with an announcement of an encore concert in November 2025 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. With this encore concert, PLAVE will become the first virtual idol group to perform in two of the top five biggest stadiums in Korea.ABOUT PLAVEPLAVE is a revolutionary virtual idol group redefining the K-pop and music industry landscape with members YEJUN, NOAH, BAMBY, EUNHO, and HAMIN. Introduced by VLAST, PLAVE combines cutting-edge technology, immersive storytelling, and self-produced artistry to push the boundaries of what’s possible in music and entertainment. By blending genuine artistry with groundbreaking innovation, PLAVE is pioneering the future of K-pop. Their webtoon-inspired character designs make them instantly recognizable, but beyond their virtual personas, PLAVE is a fully self-producing group, with each member actively contributing to their artistry. YEJUN, NOAH, and EUNHO handle all lyrics, composition, and production, while BAMBY and HAMIN are responsible for choreography and performance direction.PLAVE debuted with their single "ASTERUM" in March 2023 and quickly achieved many milestones once thought impossible for virtual idols. They became the first virtual idol group to top multiple major music charts and win first place on multiple music shows, such as Show Champion on MBC M and MBC every1, as well as on Show! Music Core. The group continues to set new benchmarks and cement their status in K-pop and music history.Caligo Pt. 1 released in February 2025 reached over 11 million accumulated streams within a day of release on South Korea’s streaming platform Melon and received two major achievements on the platform for entering the Billions Club, which is given to artists who have recorded more than a billion streams accumulatively since their debut, as well as being the best millions streaming album within 24 hours. Six days after the album's release, PLAVE’s cumulative streaming number surpassed two billion, and that number continues to grow each day. The title track “DASH” from Caligo Pt. 1 granted the group’s first entry to Billboard’s Global 200 chart, and four tracks from the album were on Billboard's Global Excluding US chart. All of these outstanding achievements only continue to prove the group’s worldwide influence and overall potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.