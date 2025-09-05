Statement on the Cabinet meeting of 3 September 2025

A. Issues in the environment

1. Economy

1.1. National Freight Rail Network

1.1.1. Cabinet welcomed the announcement by the Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (a division of Transnet) of the new Train Operating Companies (TOCs). This major development in the Freight and Logistics Roadmap and the implementation of South Africa’s Rail Policy, marks a significant milestone in the advancement of the identified structural reforms which are key in unlocking economic development.

1.1.2. The third-party access to the rail network will improve the utilisation of the network and thus increasing rail efficiency; reduce network unit costs by involving more operators; increase revenue that will contribute to investment in the maintenance and modernisation of the network; and reducing the external costs of freight logistics and improving the competitiveness of rail.

1.1.3. The initial allocations, on a total of 41 routes and six (6) corridors, are as follows:

(a) North Corridor: six new entrants, 15 routes for transportation of coal and chrome.

(b) Iron Ore Corridor: one new entrant, one route for transportation of iron ore.

(c) Cape Corridor: two new entrants, two routes for transportation of manganese.

(d) Northeast Corridor: six new entrants, 16 routes for transportation of coal, chrome, magnetite, fuel, containers.

(e) Central Corridor: one new entrant, two routes for transportation of coal, containers (manganese).

(f) Container Corridor: four new entrants, five routes for transportation of containers, coal, sugar.

1.1.4 The Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM) estimates that the new Train Operating Companies (TOCs) will carry an additional 20 million tonnes of freight per annum from the 2026/27 financial year. This will supplement Transnet Freight Rail’s (TFR’s) forecasted volumes and contribute to Government’s target of increasing freight moved by rail to 250m tons per annum by 2029.

1.1.5 This development is also part of the progress Transnet is making towards becoming a more efficient and agile enterprise.

1.2 New Mining Investment

1.2.1 Cabinet welcomed the opening of the Qala Shallows project by West Wits Mining Ltd in the Witwatersrand Basin at an investment of $90 million. This is South Africa’s first new underground gold mine in 15 years. This investment signals renewed confidence in the potential of new gold projects and reaffirms South Africa as a mining investment country of choice. With production scheduled to begin in 2026, the South African economy will receive a major boost in new jobs, skills development, and economic development.

1.3 Women economic empowerment

1.1.3 Cabinet welcomed the strategic public-private partnership between the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) and Standard Bank of South Africa. The partnership will advance women empowerment and includes an investment of US$10 million towards the African Women Impact Fund.

1.1.4 The African Women Impact Fund will support women Fund Managers with businesses in Africa with an aim of addressing US$42billion funding gap experienced by women entrepreneurs in the African continent,

B. Cabinet decisions

1. Hosting of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup

1.1. Cabinet received an update on the decision of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to grant South Africa the rights to host the 2027 Cricket World Cup. This is another confirmation of South Africa’s international standing as both a host country and home of sports and entertainment.

1.2. South Africa has an impeccable history of hosting successful world sporting events – and hosted the first soccer world cup on an African soil in 2010 and the Cricket World Cup in 2001. These world sporting events were catalytic to the massive infrastructure development projects in the country.

1.3. Similarly, the preparations for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup will contribute to economic development of the country through infrastructure upgrades and tourism growth.

2. South Africa’s Bid to Host the Formula One Grand Prix in Kyalami commencing in 2027

2.1. Cabinet approved the request to Bid to Host the Formula One Grand Prix in Kyalami for a three (3) year period commencing in 2027.

2.2. The Bid is fully financially supported by reputable South African private sector and if successful will contribute to job creation and economic development.

2.3. The mere granting of an opportunity for South Africa to bid for the prestigious Formula One Grand Prix is an affirmation of South Africa as an important world actor and confidence in the country.

3. Incubation and Business Development Services (IBDS) Policy Framework

3.1. Cabinet approved the publication of the IBDS Policy Framework for public comment. This is led by the Department of Small Business Development to provide regulatory reform for the small enterprise ecosystem by clarifying the roles of various stakeholders and promoting coordinated efforts.

3.2. This forms part of the broader National Integrated Small Enterprise Development Masterplan, which serves as the guiding framework for all role-players involved in accelerating Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) growth through measurable programmes, products and services. Key objectives include enhancing the quality and standards of business development services, ensuring better access to support for MSMEs especially in townships and rural areas, and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

3.3. The framework places mentorship and incubation at the centre of MSME development and support for small businesses. Business incubators play a critical role in nurturing the growth of early-stage businesses by providing structured support, resources and a conducive environment to secure sustainability.

4. Airfreight Strategy for South Affrica

4.1. Cabinet approved the publication of the draft Air Freight Strategy for South Africa for public comment.

4.2. The strategy aims to address current challenges such as fragmented cargo corridors and high entry barriers and improve competition and infrastructure connections with other markets. Furthermore, the strategy will benefit exporters, importers and logistics companies by fostering economic growth and facilitating global trade through a more integrated air cargo network.

5. National intervention at Ditsobotla Local Municipality

5.1. Cabinet received an update on the status of Ditsobotla Local Municipality in the North-West.

5.2. To restore stability in the municipality, Cabinet has approved that Ditsobotla be placed under administration in terms of section 139 (7) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa of 1996. This intervention is done in accordance with the Municipal Finance Management Act of 2003.

5.3. A Recovery Plan will be instituted under the stewardship of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the National Treasury. Further, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs will coordinate Inter-Governmental Relations structures to facilitate restoration of administrative functions to assist the municipality in fulfilling its legislative mandate. A Joint Operations Task Team will also focus on criminal activities that are besieging the municipality.

C. Bills

1. South African Judicial Education Institute Amendment (SAJEI) Bill

1.1. Cabinet approved the submission of the SAJEI Bill to Parliament for further processing. The main purpose of the Bill is to amend the current SAJEI Act of 2008, to achieve the necessary restructuring of the governance model of the Institute.

1.2. The Act established the Institute to provide education and training for judicial officers to promote the independence, impartiality and effectiveness of the courts. The envisaged restructuring entails the appointment of a Dean and clarification of the appointment and the functioning of the Director of the Institute.

2. Business Licensing Bill, 2025

2.1. Cabinet considered and approved the publication of the Business Licensing Bill for public comments.

2.2. The aim of the Bill is to amend the Business Act of 1991, and the amendments seek to establish a modern and efficient business licensing framework that fosters economic growth and regulatory efficiency and also protect the participation of South Africans in the informal sector.

D. Appointments

All appointments are subject to the verification of qualifications and relevant security clearances.

1. Mr Burton Vincent Cambell as Deputy Director-General: Recreation Development and Sport Promotion at the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

2. Ms Lorraine Naidoo as Supply Chain Management Executive in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

3. Mr Dennis Mqadi as the CEO South African Maritime Safety Authority

4. Mr Shonisani Munzhedzi (extension of contract) as the Chief Executive Officer of the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI).

5. Regional Executive Managers of the South African Social Security Agency

a. Ms Mmapula Constance Pheeha (Limpopo)

b. Ms Karabelo Ellie Mojanaga (Northern Cape)

c. Ms Nkele Ntlhe (Free State)

6. Non-executive directors on the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) SOC Limited Board:

a. Ms Dorothy Kobe;

b. Mr Stephen Boikanyo;

c. Ms Rethabile Nkosi;

d. Mr Mpumelelo Maseko;

e. Dr Mongwena Maluleke (SADTU representative and re-appointment);

f. Ms Lindiwe Motshwane (SADTU representative);

g. Mr Matimba Shiburi (PSA representative);

h. Ms Lerato Makwetla (GEPF representative);

i. Ms Nosiphiwo Balfour (GEPF representative); and

j. Ms Lindy Bodewig (National Treasury representative).

7. Non-executive Directors on the Board of the Land and Agricultural Development Bank (Land Bank):

a. Prof. Johann Frederick Kirsten (re-appointment);

b. Ms Egashnee Pillay (re-appointment);

c. Mr Mabotha Arthur Moloto;

d. Ms Phumzile Hazel Maseko;

e. Ms Simthandile Ford;

f. Ms TF Matlala;

g. Mr Mcebisi Skwatsha; and

h. Ms Xikongomelo Maluleke.

8. Members to the Productivity South Africa (Productivity SA) Board:

a. Ms Zola Baba Tshefu (Chairperson);

b. Ms Beverly Jack (Organised Business representative);

c. Mr Gilly Dlamini (Organised Business representative);

d. Mr Godfrey M. Selematsela (Organised Business representative);

e. Mr Thabo Mmoneri (Organised Business representative);

f. Ms Sinah M.R. Mosehla (DTIC representative); and

g. Ms Nolukholo F. N. Sigaba (DEL representative).

E. Updates to Cabinet

1. Phase Two (2) of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project

1.1. Cabinet received an update on the progress with the implementation of Phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project. This project on completion will ensure water security for the province of Gauteng.

1.2. The project completion schedule is estimated to be the end of 2029 with construction progress on both the Polihali Dam and the Polihali-Katse Transfer Tunnel.

1.3. The impoundment of water in the dam is expected to commence in 2028 to enable the Department of Water and Sanitation to allow Rand Water to start extracting more water from the Vaal River System to supply the Gauteng municipalities by 2028.

2. G20

2.1. Cabinet received an update on G20 preparations and welcomed the launch of G20 Experts Taskforce by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The G20 Experts Taskforce will examine global wealth inequality and its impact on economic growth, poverty and multilateralism. This initiative which is the first of its kind for the G20 is in line with South Africa’s commitment to use its G20 Presidency to address issues that affect low-income countries, such as rising inequality and high sovereign debt burdens. The G20 Expert Taskforce will deliver the first ever-report on global inequality to G20 world leaders at the G20 Leaders Summit in South Africa in November 2025.

2.2. The countdown to the G20 Leaders’ Summit is underway, South Africa continues to host and facilitate preparatory meetings and adoption of declarations by different Taskforce and work-streams. The following G20 Summit preparatory Meetings were held over the past few weeks:

2.2.1. The Sixth Health Working Group Meeting held virtually from 1 – 2 September 2025 which discussed the strengthening of global health systems and preparing for future challenges.

2.2.2. The Third Task Force 2 Meeting: Food Security held from 1 – 3 September 2025 in Egypt to address the main outcomes of the G20 Food Security Task Force and discussed the Ministerial Statement on global food security, which is expected to be adopted during the G20 Ministerial Meeting to be held in South Africa on 19 September 2025

3. Global Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s) Ministerial meeting

3.1. Cabinet received a report on the successful Global SME Ministerial meeting held in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the StartUp20 in Johannesburg on 21 to 24 July 2025. The meeting served as a vital platform for fostering partnerships and setting a collaborative agenda aimed at propelling Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) towards a more sustainable, inclusive and prosperous future.

3.2. The discussions revolved around key themes such as enhancing access to finance, promoting digital transformation and facilitating green transitions within the SME sector. The event attracted 750 participants from 66 countries (52 Ministers and Deputy Ministers).

4. Outcomes Of the Inaugural Africa Water Investment Summit Held In Cape Town From 13 To 15 August 2025

4.1. Cabinet received an update on the outcomes of the Inaugural Africa Water Investment Summit held in Cape Town from 13 to 15 August 2025, which was officially opened by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Held under the auspices of the African Union Summit and the High-level Panel on Water Investment for Africa. The Summit showcased 80 bankable water and sanitation projects from 38 countries, including 36 from South Africa. A significant outcome was the launch of the Global Outlook Council on Water Investment, a G20 Legacy initiative aimed at elevating water investment within global diplomacy. The Summit secured approximately US$12 billion in commitments, making significant progress towards closing Africa’s US$30 billion annual water investment gap.

4.2. The Summit aligns closely with our national priorities as outlined in the MTDP, the NDP and the AU Water Vision and the outcomes reinforces South Africa’s leadership in shaping continental water security and infrastructure development.

5. Integrated Public Service Month (IPSM)

5.1. Cabinet received an update on the implementation of the 2025 to 2026 government-wide and year-long Integrated Public Service Focus programme, to be launched in September 2025 as a structured platform to advance professionalism and rebuild public trust.

5.2. The Integrated Public Service programme serves as a platform to acknowledge and showcase public sector excellence and to recognise civil servants who serve the nation with pride and distinction. It is being commemorated under the theme “Professionalising the Public Service to Build Trust and Restore Confidence in Government”.

5.3. The programme is anchored on five strategic pillars that include the visibility of the Executive in communities, responsiveness, professionalism and ethical conduct of public servants, trust and citizen participation.

5.4. Cabinet also supported the establishment of an Inter-Governmental Relations Forum to coordinate the annual IPSM calendar of activities and promote cross-Government collaboration.

F. Upcoming events

6. Presidential Visit to North-West Province

6.1. President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet will undertake a visit to the North-West Province on Friday, 12 September 2025 in Rustenburg. The visit is part of the President’s initiative to strengthen support to provincial governments and improve coordination in efforts to unlock provincial economic growth and improve service delivery. This is the fifth (5th) such visit to a provincial Executive Council.

7. Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s oversight visit to the Western Cape

7.1. Deputy President Paul Mashatile is conducting an oversight visit in the Western Cape Province from 04 to 06 September 2025 in the Overberg District to showcase government’s efforts to fast-track the Land Reform Programme. The Deputy President will also lead a Clean Cities and Towns campaign at the Zwelihle Township, in the Overstrand Local Municipality, as part of fostering cleaner, healthier and more sustainable urban and rural environment.

8. South African Parole Review Summit

8.1. The Department of Correctional Services will host the South African Parole Review Summit on 22 and 23 September 2025 in Pretoria.

8.2. The summit will take place during Corrections Week, which focuses on the department's role in rehabilitation and community reintegration of offenders. The summit will bring together experts, practitioners and stakeholders for a discussion on successes, challenges and current trends in the parole system.

9. National Commemorations

9.1. The following events will be celebrated in the month of September: Heritage Month, Tourism Month, SAPS National Commemoration Day and Integrated Public Service Month,

9.2. On Heritage Month celebrations, South Africa recognises and celebrates the rich culture, heritage and traditions of our diverse nation. The theme for this year is “Reimagine our Heritage Institutions for a New Era”. Deputy President Paul Mashatile is scheduled to lead the official Heritage Day celebration that will take place on 24 September 2025 at the Bridgton Stadium in Oudtshoorn, in Western Cape.

9.3. Tourism Month is commemorated under the theme: "Tourism and Sustainable Tourism", which celebrates South Africa’s rich culture, heritage, and travel experiences. Tourism Month shines a spotlight on the importance of the industry in community empowerment and job creation. It further encourages South Africans to travel domestically and to sample all our nation has to offer (#Sho’t Left).

9.4. SAPS National Commemoration Day is commemorated on the first Sunday of September every year as the nation pays tribute to men and women of the South African Police Service who lost their lives in the line of duty – paying the ultimate price in the service and securing the people of South Africa. Cabinet calls on everyone to support the police as they go about the difficult task of ensuring a safe and crime free South Africa.

G. Messages

1. Condolences

Cabinet expressed condolences to the friends and family of:

Former Chairperson of the NCOP and Ambassador to Kenya, Mr Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu affectionately known as "MJ" and one of the first generation of MPs to be elected to Parliament in 1994. He was part of the group that drafted the constitution and further represented South Africa with distinction internationally.

Tshidi Madia, renowned journalist and broadcaster, who stood as a beacon of integrity and voice of reason. She was widely praised for her principled journalism, dedication to truth, fairness, accuracy and patriotism.

Legendary actress and the soul of South African story telling Nandi Nyembe, affectionately known as Mam’ Nandi whose career spans more than five decades.

Jazz legend ‘Bra’ Stompie Manana whose trumpet carried the heartbeat of the people of South Africa from the streets of Sophiatown to the world stage and became one of the respected trumpeters and flugelhorn players.

Anti-apartheid activist and former national security advisor to Nelson Mandela, Mr Neil de Beer who contributed immensely to the history and politics of our country through the various roles he played in a number of formations.

Entrepreneur and founder of the popular and South Africa’s first black-owned craft beer brand Soweto Gold Beer, Mr Ndumiso Madlala.

2. Congratulations

Cabinet extended its congratulations and well-wishes to:

Akani Simbine for finishing second in the men’s 100m at the 2025 Diamond League Final in Zurich.

Jo-Ane du Plessis for finishing third in the Women’s Javelin Throw at the 2025 Diamond League Final in Zurich.

Thriston Lawrence for winning the Omega European Masters Golf Tournament in Switzerland for the second time in four years.

Springbok Women for reaching the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup for the first time in their history and wished them well as they face France on Sunday, 7 September 2025.

Scorpion kings for achieving a sold-out “Betway Presents Scorpion kings live with friends” concert on August 29th, which drew a record-breaking 50,000 fans

