NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Celebrates Naruto' Birthday with Photo Contest Campaign

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, September 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato", a popular ninja-themed attraction within anime park Nijigen no Mori on Awaji Island (Hyogo Prefecture, Japan) will be holding a six-part event series from September to celebrate the birthday of iconic anime character Naruto Uzumaki on October 10. Part 4 of the celebrations is a celebratory photo contest, held from October 1 (Wednesday) to October 31 (Friday). Participants can submit an entry to the campaign by posting commemorative photos taken at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato on the platform X, with the hashtag #ShinobizatoNarutoBirthday2025. From among the submissions, Shinobi-Zato staff will select the grand prize winner, which will be published and announced on the official NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato X account.

Additionally, during the event period, special banners will be displayed inside the attraction. Selected comments posted on X with the hashtag will be featured on the banners. Visitors to Shinobi-Zato will also have the opportunity to write their own congratulatory messages for Naruto directly on the banners. Join Naruto fans from around the world to celebrate his birthday at Shinobi-Zato and on X.

■Overview: "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2025" Part 4: Naruto Birthday Photo Contest

Duration: October 1 (Wed) to 31 (Fri), 2025

Details: During the event period, a birthday photo contest will be held on X. Participants can post one photo celebrating Naruto’s birthday, taken at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, with the hashtag #ShinobizatoNarutoBirthday2025. From the submitted entries, the grand prize winner will be selected and announced on the official NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato X account. In addition, special banners will be displayed inside the attraction, featuring excerpts of comments posted on X with the hashtag. Visitors to Shinobi-Zato will also be able to handwrite messages to Naruto directly on the banners.

Location: Banner display / Nijigen no Mori “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” (exact placement TBD)

Price: Free of charge *Separate admission ticket required

Admission tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/duOraKkAKT/

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, inside Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park

Inquiries: Nijigen no Mori Inc. +81 (0)799-64-7061

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

