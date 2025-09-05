Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Hosts Q&A with Senators Ruben Gallego & Bernie Moreno on Small Business Priorities

What we witnessed today is an America that reflects the vision of our founders, a nation where disagreement is encouraged, but always carried with logic, compassion, and compromise.” — Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHBC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) proudly hosted a Q&A discussion at Florida International University’s Washington, D.C. campus on Thursday, September 4, 2025, with Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH), underscoring bipartisan solutions to challenges facing America’s small business community and the nation as a whole. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Today’s discussion was a powerful reminder that America’s greatest strengths lie in diversity of thought and dialogue. Senators Ruben Gallego and Bernie Moreno exemplify the kind of courage and pragmatism that America needs right now. Both men, despite coming from different backgrounds and political parties, demonstrated that civil discourse is essential to the prosperity of American businesses, workers, and families. I commend the senators for their participation, their commitment to representing their constituents, and for proving to the American people that common sense and collaboration still exist in Washington.”The Q&A covered pressing economic policy issues, including tariffs and international trade, the affordability crisis facing American families, the future of digital assets and cryptocurrency, the importance of protecting duty drawback for manufacturers, and the need to balance secure borders with an immigrant workforce that powers critical sectors of the economy. The senators also addressed bipartisan opportunities to expand access to healthcare, advance strategic energy policies, and promote growth and innovation in our economy.Javier continued by saying:“What we witnessed today is an America that reflects the vision of our founders, a nation where disagreement is encouraged, but always carried with logic, compassion, and compromise. Senators Gallego and Moreno exemplified this ideal, showing that principled leaders can disagree constructively and still find common ground. At a time of historic change, where numerous challenges lie ahead, they reminded us that collaboration remains our most powerful tool. Their example gives us reason to believe that our best days still lie ahead, if we dare to act together as Americans.”The USHBC remains committed to engaging with policymakers on a bipartisan basis in pursuit of pro-growth, pro-innovation policies that advance the economic development and prosperity of all Main Street businesses.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

