Monetary and financial statistics – July 2025

MACAU, September 5 - According to statistics released today (5 September) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to grow in July 2025. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits grew 1.2% and 1.7% respectively, M1 thus increased 1.6% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 1.7%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, grew 1.7% to MOP838.6 billion. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 31.9%, 45.8%, 6.5% and 13.7% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits increased 1.7% from the preceding month to MOP817.3 billion whereas non-resident deposits dropped 2.6% to MOP364.1 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector fell 4.4% to MOP210.0 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector decreased 0.4% to MOP1,391.4 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.1%, 46.4%, 8.6% and 24.3% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector dropped 1.0% from a month ago to MOP507.4 billion. On the other hand, external loans grew 7.8% to MOP563.2 billion. As a result, total loans of the banking sector rose 3.4% to MOP1,070.5 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 20.6%, 42.3%, 14.4% and 19.6% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-July 2025, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 50.1% at end-June to 49.4%. On the other hand, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 74.1% to 76.9%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 65.0% and 58.3% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio retreated to 5.1%.

Detailed information is available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly