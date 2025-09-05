Macao International Music Festival presents an array of outreach activities to enhance musical dialogue and exchange in the community

MACAU, September 5 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 37th Macao International Music Festival (MIMF) will present 14 outreach activities including talks, backstage tours, pre-show talks, workshops, community activities and film screenings, with the aim of enhancing musical dialogue and exchange in the community and bringing the public closer to music.

In the “Talk: Unravelling Carmen”, Dr. Chiao Yuan-pu, who obtained his doctorate in Musicology from King’s College London, will lead the audience to analyse the charm of the opera Carmen and appreciate Georges Bizet’s genius in full. In the “Backstage Tours: Carmen”, participants can explore the backstage area and learn about the work of a world-class opera production behind the scenes. In addition, the Festival features the an improvision workshop, in which internationally acclaimed sheng soloist and composer Wu Wei will share his insights on the intersection of traditional instruments and innovative performance, allowing participants to experience the joy of improvisational music creation. In “A Cappella Workshop”, Yat Po Singers from the Hong Kong’s trailblazing vocal ensemble will introduce participants a hands-on training in ensemble technique, stage presence and expressivity, and the participants will also have an opportunity to perform on stage together. This edition of the Festival also features a series of captivating pre-show talks hosted by music critic and musicians, exploring the essence of various programmes such as Mikhail Pletnev and the Rachmaninoff International Orchestra, The English Concert, Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, Pas de Deux for Toes and Fingers as well as The Four Seasons, enriching the participants’ understanding of the works and performers.

In order to bring cultural resources to the community, two sessions of “A curated showcase of This Victoria Has No Secrets – the A Cappella Theatre” will be held in an open space adjacent to Flower City Park (near Rua de Seng Tou) and Areia Preta Urban Park (near the Health Centre), respectively. The Yat Po Singers from Hong Kong’s a cappella theatre will evoke the history and memories of the shores of Victoria Harbour with pure vocals. Besides, the “Music on the Big Screen: Cinematheque．Passion” will feature a number of film screenings, allowing the audience to have an in-depth understanding and get close to diverse aspects of music, so as to enhance their artistic appreciation.

Tickets for the “Music on the Big Screen: Cinematheque．Passion” will be available from 10am on 13 September (Saturday) at the Cinematheque．Passion’s ticket office and online ticketing system. Registration for other outreach activities can be made through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web) from 10am on 12 September (Friday). For more information, please refer to the respective booklet or visit the Festival’s webpage at www.icm.gov.mo/fimm and the respective page on Facebook (“Macao International Music Festival”). For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6872 during office hours or email outreach@icm.gov.mo.