General Ye Ting’s Former Residence temporarily closed to the public from 11 September

MACAU, September 5 - In conjunction with the enhancement works of the exhibition, the General Ye Ting’s Former Residence will be temporarily closed to the public from 11 September (Thursday). The mentioned works are expected to be completed at the end of September, and the reopening date of the venue will be announced in due course. In commemoration of the birth of General Ye Ting, the General Ye Ting’s Former Residence will open to the public on 10 September (Wednesday).

For more information about the General Ye Ting’s Former Residence, please visit the website of the Macao Museum of the Cultural Affairs Bureau at www.macaumuseum.gov.mo/en/visit/ye-ting.