Buy the Best. Buy SA Seafood.

Release date: 05/09/25

South Australians are being encouraged to support our seafood industry in a new State Government advertising campaign hitting screens from this weekend.

The $750,000 Buy SA Seafood campaign features prominent South Australians showcasing SA’s world-leading seafood industry, which has been impacted by the algal bloom.

The campaign features former Adelaide Crow and passionate fishing media identity Ned McHenry, legendary South Australian chef Maggie Beer, Adelaide chef and restauranteur Andre Ursini, Wanna Mar tuna fishing owner Pauly Vandenbergh and media personality and MC Jessica Adamson.

The campaign has been launched at a seafood lunch at the Central Market, co-hosted by Brand SA and the Seafood Industry of South Australia.

The campaign is an extension of the successful Buy SA For SA campaign and will feature across television, radio, social, digital, print and outdoor advertising.

The campaign also emphasises that South Australian seafood is perfectly safe. SA Health has issued a specific advisory that all commercially available seafood from South Australian waters is safe to eat.

View the TV commercials here.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

South Australian seafood is the best in the world - it’s safe, it’s delicious and buying SA seafood is the best thing South Australians can do to support our industry.

Whether it be fish and chips by the beach, SA prawns from your local supermarket or local oysters at one of our great restaurants – there’s an option for every budget and every taste.

This campaign is just one of the ways the State Government is backing local businesses impacted by the algal bloom.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

As South Australians we are so lucky to have incredible access to the best and freshest seafood the world has to offer, with products that are known and admired across the globe.

And the best part is that when we buy and eat premium local seafood, we support South Australian businesses and South Australian jobs.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

South Australia’s fisheries and aquaculture industries are vitally important to the state’s economy, identity and future prosperity.

Seafood businesses that have been hit hard by the impacts and perceptions of the algal bloom will be lifted by public support for SA seafood.

As always, South Australian seafood is fresh, exceptional quality, world class – and, of course, delicious.