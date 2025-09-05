Envisioning the AI-Era Solopreneur Future: Fukuoka City Unveils Full Program of ‘Colive Fukuoka’

Unveils Full Vision and Program for “Colive Fukuoka 2025,” a Ten-Day Coliving and Community Experience in Fukuoka, Japan This October

FUKUOKA, JAPAN, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colive Fukuoka, jointly organized by Fukuoka City and yugyo inc., today unveiled the full vision and program details of “Colive Fukuoka 2025,” a ten-day coliving and community experience to be held October 1–10, 2025.The Rise of the Solopreneur in the AI EraIn recent years, the rise of remote work and the rapid evolution of technologies such as AI agents have created a new reality: a world where a single entrepreneur — the “solopreneur” — can build a startup with the potential to become a unicorn. The Economist (August 11, 2025 issue) spotlighted this shift in its article “How AI Could Create the First One-Person Unicorn.” It shared examples like Harvard University’s practicum where students use generative AI to launch a company in just 90 minutes, and Base44, an AI coding startup acquired by Wix for $80 million with only eight employees. Once, size and headcount were a badge of honor; today, success is measured by the impact that small, AI-driven teams — or even solo entrepreneurs — can achieve.Why Fukuoka City Is Focusing on SolopreneursSince 2012, Fukuoka City has made startup support a central part of its growth strategy, and in 2019 it became the first city in Japan to issue a “Startup Visa” for foreign entrepreneurs. Fukuoka is also highly accessible: its international airport is just 10 minutes by train from downtown, and it is only 80 minutes away from Incheon International Airport, one of Asia’s largest airports.Beyond infrastructure, Fukuoka offers what solopreneurs need to thrive: beaches and mountains within 30 minutes, world-class cuisine such as tonkotsu ramen and sushi, and a welcoming local community. Building on a decade of startup ecosystem development, Fukuoka now turns toward solopreneurs as the next growth engine, reinforcing its position as “Asia’s Gateway City.”Colive Fukuoka 2025 — Program HighlightsFrom October 1 to 10, Colive Fukuoka 2025 offers a ten-day program designed for nomadic entrepreneurs in the AI era. The event integrates Fukuoka’s global startup ecosystem with Japanese cultural values, academic inquiry, and authentic local experiences.Colive Fukuoka Summit (Oct 1–3)Under the theme “Envision Tomorrow Together,” the Summit presents a unique platform for global solopreneurs, blending entrepreneurial insight with life philosophy. Featured speakers include:- “Future Perspectives from Buddhism” — Jukkai Nishiyama- “The Truth of Ikigai” — presented by an elderly entrepreneur from Ukiha no Takara, empowering women over 75 through food and media businesses- “The Future of Women’s Empowerment” — Ikumi Yoshimatsu, Miss International winnerSignature Music & Art Festival (Oct 4–5)Just a ten-minute ferry ride from Fukuoka, Noko Island becomes the stage for Synapse Festival, where art, culture, and music awaken all five senses. Last year, 331 participants joined on an island of only 600 residents, creating a rare setting for cultural exchange beyond business.Scaling Up Your Business (Oct 6–9)- RAMEN TECH (Oct 8–9): One of West Japan’s largest startup conferences, RAMEN TECH welcomed 4,000 participants from around the world in 2024. In 2025, we will offer attendees the opportunity to join global pitch sessions, visit startup booths, and network with investors and leading companies.- Property Tours: Expanded tours of Fukuoka’s properties, led by local real estate experts, return after drawing wide media coverage last year.- Nomad University (Oct 7)A unique academic-style forum analyzing the rise of digital nomadism as a new way of working, bridging research and practice. Sessions also provide practical insights and strategies for thriving as a global nomad entrepreneur.- Cultural Immersion (Oct 6 and 8)Participants can experience coworking by the seaside or in renovated hot-spring facilities, and join our Sake Brewery Tour — a signature program offering both authentic cultural immersion and a genuine sense of Ikigai while connecting with local communities.- Social Impact (Oct 9)In partnership with Catalyst Now, Colive Fukuoka participants will be invited free of charge to join panel discussions with social entrepreneurs, exploring not only economic growth but also social innovation and impact.- Closing with Ken Honda (Oct 10)Ken Honda, internationally known as the “Zen Millionaire” and author of the bestseller Happy Money, will deliver the closing keynote. His mission to inspire people worldwide to rethink success and embrace freedom makes him the ideal speaker to conclude this global gathering of solopreneurs.Participation & Partnerships- Participation: Free access (single sessions) available; bundled 10-day Pass €627- Sponsorship: Sponsorship opportunities available to corporations- Media: International press and media partners welcomeFor details and applications, please visit:

Colive Fukuoka 2024~Welcome Digital Nomads to Fukuoka City, Japan~

