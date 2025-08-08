Colive Fukuoka 2025 strengthens global ties with 30+ digital nomad communities to become Japan's top remote work hub

Fukuoka City aims to become a globally connected innovation center, backed by a powerful alliance of global nomad communities, international media and startups.

FUKUOKA CITY, JAPAN, August 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colive Fukuoka — comprising Fukuoka City and yugyo inc. — is proud to announce the return of Colive Fukuoka 2025, an international co-living and co-creation program set to run throughout October 2025 in Fukuoka City, Japan.As of July 2025, more than 30 nomad communities, coworking operators, startup platforms, and international media outlets from across Asia, Europe, and North America have officially joined as global partners. This endorsement positions Colive Fukuoka as one of the most trusted and community-supported nomad initiatives in Asia.Partners (as of July 25, 2025)- AsiaAlt_（Chiang Mai, Thailand） / Digital Nomad House KL Bukit Bintang（Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia） / Digital Nomads Korea（South Korea） / Digital Nomads Taiwan（Taiwan） / enjoykeys（China） / hoppin’ Busan（Busan, South Korea） / Nomads in Paradise（Siargao, Philippines） / SOKKOOL COLIVING AND COWORKING（Canggu, Indonesia） / Taiwan Digital Nomad Association（Taiwan） / Tropical Nomad（Canggu, Indonesia）- America・EuropeBansko Nomad Fest（Bansko, Bulgaria） / Nomad Coliving（Montreal, Canada） / Nomad X（Madeira, Portugal） / studypackr（Germany）- Global / Multi-RegionalCatalyst Now / Mapmelon / Nomad Way / Nomads Giving Back! / Outsite / The Pangea App- Media & PlatformsFreaking Nomads / Fukuoka Now / Nomad Magazine / Nomad Update / Remote Base / The Digital Nomad Asia- JapanFukuoka Now（Fukuoka）/Fukuoka Startup Collective（Fukuoka） / Japan Digital Nomad Association / Manabu Community（Fukuoka） / Nomadnia / S-Tokyo（Tokyo） / Shibuya Startup Support（Tokyo） / TADAIMA SHIMODA（Shimoda） / The DECK（Osaka）Special Feature: Taiwan–Japan Collaboration at Expo 2025 Osaka, KansaiAs part of its broader global partnership efforts, Colive Fukuoka 2025 is proud to announce a joint public–private initiative with the Taiwan Digital Nomad Association. This collaboration builds on continued bilateral exchange: in June 2025, the City of Fukuoka participated in the Taiwan Digital Fest, engaging in knowledge-sharing and promotional dialogue on attracting digital nomads between Japan and Taiwan.To commemorate Digital Nomad Day on August 8, Colive Fukuoka will have an official booth and the Taiwan–Japan Digital Nomad Summit at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai. The event will feature participation from Taiwan’s National Development Council (NDC), Taitung County Government, Chihshang Township Office, and TDNA, among others, creating a dynamic showcase of cross-border innovation and community-building.Why Colive Fukuoka?There are now an estimated 40 million digital nomads worldwide (2024), with an average income of USD 124,000, reflecting a high-income, high-skill segment. Amid this global shift, 69 countries have launched dedicated nomad visa programs. Japan joined this movement in 2024, signaling its intent to attract global talent. (Source: Nomad List – The 2025 State of Digital Nomads)At the same time, Fukuoka is one of Japan’s most advanced startup cities. Since declaring itself a “Startup City” in 2012, it has actively supported entrepreneurship. In its next phase, the city seeks to globalize its innovation ecosystem by linking local founders with global remote professionals.What Is Colive Fukuoka?Colive Fukuoka 2025 is a unique initiative designed for global remote workers exploring the future of business alongside their personal lifestyles and workstyles. Along with inspiring speakers from around the world, participants will experience Japanese living values and connect with the local community to discover the charm of vibrant Fukuoka city. This program promotes co-creating a new future among diverse participants.In 2024, it welcomed 436 participants from 45 countries, each staying an average of 19 days, generating over 110 million JPY in economic impact.Dates: October 1–31 (Main Week : October 1-10), 2025Location: Fukuoka City, JapanWebsite: https://colivefukuoka.com Ticketing Information10-Day Passes (October 1-10, 2025) are €627, but all partners offer a 20% discount code. Please contact your nearest partners to get more discounts.- Register now: https://colivefukuoka.com - Watch our testimonial movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8fKtRbMLvQ

