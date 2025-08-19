Sustainable Tourism Initiative in Japan’s Hidden Gem: Free One-Month Stay for Digital Creators in the Goto Islands

Calling “Graphers” with One slot for a month for Free 1-Month Stay. Find your Japan’s hidden gems “Goto Island”.

GOTO ISLANDS, NAGASAKI, JAPAN, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pier | Goto Nagasaki, a coliving space in Goto Islands run by yugyo Inc., is launching “Grapher’s in Residence” a one-month free stay program for photographers and videographers at The Pier | Goto Nagasaki.In this program, one creator will be selected to get free accommodation each month, capturing and sharing the nature, culture, and everyday life of Goto Islands through social media to the world.Through this program, The Pier | Goto Nagasaki is creating a triple win as follows:- Reduce overtourism by shifting visitors away from crowded hotspots like Tokyo and Kyoto, creating a more balanced and sustainable tourism economy.- Bring more visitors to Goto Islands, helping the local economy grow.- Give creators the opportunity to increase their portfolio’s value by producing socially impactful work.Goto Islands: Redefining Japan’s Overtourism with a Sustainable & Creative TourismIn April 2025, Newsweek reported that protecting local culture, the environment and regional industries from the effects of overtourism has become an important issue for major tourist spots in Japan, including Tokyo, Kyoto, and towns around Mount Fuji. (Source: Tourist Policy in Japan Is Changing This Year: What to Know, Newsweek Goto Islands, which were praised as “more than Bali” when yugyo Inc. brought a group of digital nomads, receives only one-tenth the volume of social media coverage compared to remote islands in Okinawa, which are also located on the west side of Japan (Yugyo Inc., internal research, as of November 2025).Even with this gap, many overseas influencers still focus on Tokyo, Kyoto, and other famous destinations. By working with these influencers, we hope not only to boost tourism in Goto Islands, but also to help creators increase the value of their portfolios by expanding the reach and impact of their work.Program Overview:- Title: Grapher’s in Residence- Period: September 2025 – February 2026- Eligibility: Photographers, videographers, and social media influencers- Spots Available: 1 creator per monthApplication Requirements:- Must be available to stay at least one full month- Must agree to create and share photo or video content during the stay via personal social media channels (Instagram, YouTube, etc.)- Minimum number of posts required (varies by content type)Benefits:- One-month free accommodation (semi-double room; shared occupancy allowed for up to 2 people)- For longer stays beyond one month, residents will receive an additional JPY 10,000 discount (~20% off standard rate) on top of existing long-term rates- Participants will be featured on The Pier’s official social media with their name and account as part of the programOverview of The Pier | Goto Nagasaki- Name: The Pier | Goto Nagasaki- Address: 1-7-12 Bukeyashiki, Goto-shi, Nagasaki 853-0017- Access:- Approx. 10 minutes by taxi from Fukue Airport- From the Port: 10 minutes on foot from Fukue Port- Official Website: https://yugyo.work/thepiercoliving - Instagram: @thepiergotoApply now and bring the hidden charm of the Goto Islands to the world through your lens.Why Creators Choose The Pier1. Easy Access to Breathtaking LocationsThe Pier is just 10 minutes from both the airport and the port, with stunning beaches, mountains, and local culture all within reach. You’ll have everything you need to focus on your work from peaceful surroundings to daily conveniences like nearby shops and restaurants.2. High-Speed Wi-Fi & Creator-Friendly SpacesDesigned with remote workers and creators in mind, The Pier offers fast, reliable internet and a reservable meeting room. Whether you’re editing video, joining a call, or deep in creative flow, this is a place where you can work without compromise.3. Live the Local Life Through Connection & ExperiencesBeyond the visuals, Goto offers something deeper — connection. From farming experiences to casual conversations with locals, The Pier gives you the chance to document not only the landscape, but the life behind it. It’s not just about taking photos. It’s about telling stories that matter.Introduction of the Community Manageryugyo Inc. / Ryota Kakui“The Pier: A Global Model for Sustainable Tourism and Creative Impact”The Pier | Goto Nagasaki invites creators to join its initiative to promote sustainable tourism, support regional revitalization, and empower creators.By reducing overcrowding in popular destinations and attracting more visitors to the Goto Islands, this program allows creators to produce socially impactful work while showcasing the islands’ hidden charms.Join us and help share the beauty, culture, and creativity of the Goto Islands with the world.Company Overview: yugyo Inc.- Company Name: yugyo Inc.- CEO: Ryo Osera- Established: September 28, 2022- Headquarters: Daiichi Prince Building, the company Canal City Hakata, 8-13 Gion-machi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka, Japan- Company Website: https://yugyo.work/

