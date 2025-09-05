Submit Release
Re: Traffic Alert - i91 NB, Dummerston

**UPDATE TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION**


News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

I91 NORTHBOUND is CLOSED in the area between Exit 3 and Exit 4, due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for ONE HOUR.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 


Olivia M. Dix 

Emergency Communications Dispatcher 

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Rd 

Westminster, VT 05158 

(802)772-4600 Ext. 3 

(802)772-4690 FAX

olivia.dix@vermont.gov 

From: Dix, Olivia via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, September 5, 2025 4:34 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - i91 NB, Dummerston

 

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

Westminster Barracks 

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

I91 NORTHBOUND is CLOSED TO ONE LANE in the area of Mile Marker 15 due to a crash. 

This incident is expected to last for ONE HOUR.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 



