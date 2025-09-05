Antonio Corengia, Alessandro Corina, and Claudia Giordani.

MANDELLI1953 RECEIVES AN HONOURABLE MENTION AT THE ADI INTERNATIONAL AWARD CEREMONY IN OSAKA WITH THE CÂLIN DOOR HANDLE

MILAN, ITALY, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new international accolade celebrates excellence in Italian design: the Mandelli1953 Câlin door handle has received an Honourable Mention at the ADI Compasso d'Oro International Award ceremony from the ADI (Association for Industrial Design) international jury. The ceremony took place on September 5 2025 in the Italian Pavilion at the Osaka Expo. Those in attendance included ADI President Luciano Galimberti, representatives of various institutions, members of the international press, and the public.

Designed and developed by Alessandro Corina, Câlin takes its name from the French word for “embrace”, symbolising the bond between the designer and his son, Valentino. Its essential, enveloping shape symbolises a warm welcome and an expression of affection and love. "We have added a rubber cap detail on the small gap between the handle and the cylinder, which marks a spot of human warmth and beauty. This innovative element, which can be detached and is also available to order in various colours, offers endless chromatic combinations and introduces a soft touch, becoming a functional feature designed to absorb the impact of the handle hitting the wall," remarked the designer Alessandro Corina. Born in 1988 and a graduate of the Libera Accademia di Belle Arti in Florence, he opened his own studio in Grosseto in 2014.

Crafted from 100% Italian brass, the door handle strikes the perfect balance between emotion, functionality, and sustainability. It is available in the catalogue in four sophisticated finishes: Matt Black, Satin Chrome, Satin Gold and Matt Satin Nickel, as well as bespoke finishes. It is manufactured using low-impact turning techniques that minimise waste, showcasing how the “Made in Italy” aesthetic can fuse quality craftsmanship with responsible design to enhance everyday life.

"I am extremely delighted with this significant achievement: I would like to share this success with my colleagues at the firm and with all the talented individuals at Mandelli1953 who brought my idea to life. Câlin is a door handle whose primary function is to protect the surrounding space. It also creatively embodies the value of human connection in the world of design," added the designer.

For over seventy years, Mandelli1953 has embodied the Italian passion for beauty and ingenuity through its combination of craftsmanship and industrial technology, creating innovative and durable products imbued with a strong aesthetic value. "The honour bestowed on Câlin confirms our ability and commitment to communicating with the world through objects that embody memory, vision and design. This award not only celebrates design, but also uncompromising quality, research and emotion, all of which are entirely Italian," explained Antonio Corengia and Claudia Giordani of Mandelli1953.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.