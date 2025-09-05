Energy Storage Battery Manufacturer GSL ENERGY to Showcase Latest Innovations at Renewable Energy Plus (RE+) 2025

Join GSL ENERGY at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas – Discover Next-Generation Energy Storage Solutions GSL ENERGY warmly invites you to visit our booth at Renewable Energy Plus (RE+) 2025, North America’s largest clean energy exhibition.

GSL ENERGY will showcase its latest residential, commercial, and industrial LiFePO₄ energy storage solutions at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas.

CHINA, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSL ENERGY, a leading energy storage battery manufacturer , will participate in the Renewable Energy Plus (RE+) 2025. RE+ is the largest clean energy exhibition in North America, where it will present its latest portfolio of advanced energy storage solutions. The event will take place from September 9th to 11th, 2025, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. At Booth V3282 (Venetian Level 1), GSL ENERGY will showcase its next-generation residential, commercial, and industrial energy storage systems to the global audience.Featured Products125k261kWh Liquid Cooling All-in-One CESS – Designed for large-scale commercial and industrial projects, featuring advanced liquid cooling technology for enhanced efficiency and longer lifespan.60kWh Air-Cooling BESS Battery – Compact, easy to install, ideal for small to medium-sized businesses.R60 High Voltage Battery – Modular and stackable design, compatible with a variety of high-voltage energy storage systems.14.34kWh Residential Energy Storage Battery – High-performance LiFePO₄system, enabling reliable home energy independence.All products are certified to UL 1973, UL 9540A, UL 9540, and IEC 62619 international standards, ensuring superior safety, quality, and compliance with global requirements.About GSL ENERGYFounded in 2011, GSL ENERGY is a manufacturer with 15 years of professional experience in producing energy storage batteries. Its solutions cover residential, commercial, industrial, and grid-scale applications. GSL ENERGY products are exported to 138 countries and trusted by over 4,500 customers worldwide, consistently delivering customized, high-performance energy storage systems to meet global market demands.Event DetailsEvent: Renewable Energy Plus (RE+) 2025Date: September 9–11, 2025Venue: The Venetian Expo, 201 Sands Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89169Booth: V3282 (Venetian Level 1)

