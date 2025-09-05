The Race to Out-Innovate Threats from a ‘Smarter’ Enemy – Roke's story

HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The modern battlespace has evolved dramatically, driven by real-world developments such as hybrid warfare in Ukraine - including sophisticated cyber and electromagnetic attacks on satellites and infrastructure. Global powers are therefore racing to innovate and adapt as traditional boundaries erode, and threats intensify. The challenge is no longer about who has the most weapons or soldiers - it’s about how rapidly nations can innovate to protect military forces, critical infrastructure, businesses, and national security against advanced adversarial tactics.This challenge isn’t unique to the UK. Allied forces globally must now operate across physical and virtual domains, from satellites to cyber.The UK’s 2025 Strategic Defence Review (SDR) reflects this urgency, setting out a vision for a warfighting force ready to deter, fight and win in a world being reshaped by digital conflict. The SDR makes clear that delivering this vision requires trusted mission partners who can embed with the Armed Forces, move at pace, and provide sovereign, interoperable solutions to protect the UK’s national security.Acumen Media is proud to be able to shed light on one organisation at the frontline of defence and national security innovation – Roke In the film “Innovating, Faster than the Speed of Threat”, part of Acumen’s Economy 4.0 series hosted on CBS News, Roke highlights the changing nature of warfare and the critical role of innovation in defence and national security. The film explores how the company is helping the UK and its allies respond to rapidly evolving threats — from drones and AI to quantum hacking — by delivering solutions that protect both troops on the battlefield and businesses at home.It demonstrates how Roke is working closely with allied forces to integrate digital technologies, improve decision-making speed, and enable greater interoperability between nations. These advances are not theoretical — they are already being tested and proven in multinational exercises, ensuring forces can share intelligence quickly and act decisively when it matters most.It also addresses the economic dimension of modern conflict, showing how attackers target critical infrastructure and exploit emerging technologies that jeopardise data security. By focusing on sovereign, interoperable solutions and home-grown innovation, Roke helps build resilience that safeguards both the UK’s national security and its economy.Roke has established itself as a trusted mission partner to the UK government, developing initiatives using cutting-edge technology that protects the UK now and in the future. Their innovation isn’t just strategic; it’s essential to defend the country and keep its people safe.About Roke:At Roke, we stand at the forefront of defence and security, delivering cutting-edge intelligence and engineering solutions that protect nations, troops, borders, and businesses. We bring the credibility of a long-standing defence and national security leader, the precision of a specialist, and the agility to solve complex, high-stakes challenges with purpose and impact.For almost 70 years, our innovations have safeguarded the UK and its allies. Our comprehensive technological ecosystem – spanning AI-powered analytics, advanced cyber security, autonomous systems, tactical drones, high-sensitivity sensors, electromagnetic spectrum dominance, secure communications, and cutting-edge robotics – ensures that those on the mission edge stay ahead of emerging threats. We don’t just provide intelligence; we help our customers understand the world they operate in and the risks they face.At the heart of Roke is a team of pioneers – scientists, veterans, engineers, and intelligence professionals – who don’t just imagine the future of warfare, national resilience, and public safety, but build it. We move fast, solving today’s most pressing security challenges, like drones, quantum and AI, while shaping the battlefield of tomorrow. We are proud of our heritage as British innovators, and our commitment to sovereignty, security, and progress is unwavering.We’re proud to be part of the Chemring Group plc, providing us with expertise, corporate strength and access to international markets for our world-leading intellectual property.We are Roke. We are Changing Worlds.

