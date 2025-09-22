ASA International Highlights Financial Inclusion Impact at Climate Week NYC 2025

Financial inclusion is not charity; it is opportunity. When women are trusted with financial tools, they not only build livelihoods but strengthen families, communities, and entire economies” — Rob Keijsers, ASA International Group CEO

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --ASA International Group plc (LSE: ASAI), one of the world’s largest international microfinance institutions, is proud to feature in the Climate Week Interviews series, as part of Climate Week NYC 2025.The Climate Week Interviews is a compelling series of documentaries and conversations with global industry leaders, showcasing strategies for tackling the climate crisis while driving sustainable and inclusive growth. This year’s edition includes ASA International’s segment, Financial Inclusion in Focus: Women Driving Change, which explores how access to financial services empowers low-income women across Africa and Asia to build resilience and shape more sustainable futures.Nearly 1.5 billion adults worldwide remain excluded from formal financial services, with women disproportionately affected. In ASA International’s markets alone, an estimated 376 million women still lack access. ASA International currently reaches 2.7 million clients—97% of them women—through its branch-based model, delivering small, socially responsible loans averaging USD 300. For 70% of clients, this represents their first experience with formal finance.“Financial inclusion is not charity; it is opportunity. When women are trusted with financial tools, they not only build livelihoods but strengthen families, communities, and entire economies”, said Rob Keijsers, ASA International Group CEO.The mini documentary, filmed in Uganda and Rwanda, two of ASA International’s fast-growing markets, highlights the stories of women entrepreneurs whose lives have been transformed through access to credit. It also captures the weekly group meetings that form the cornerstone of the ASA Model, where financial services are delivered in a way that builds trust, accountability, and community support. With a portfolio-at-risk over 30 days of just 1.5% (PAR>30), a key measure of loan repayment performance, ASA International demonstrates how its high-touch approach delivers both social impact and financial sustainability, while continuing to evolve through digital financial services.Financial inclusion is central to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with clear links to poverty reduction, gender equality, and inclusive economic growth. By expanding access to finance, ASA International enables women and their families to build resilience against economic and climate shocks, while unlocking opportunities that benefit entire communities. This work shows that inclusive finance is not simply about providing loans, but about creating the foundations for long-term progress and sustainable development. Watch the Climate Week Interviews documentary here and learn more about ASA International at www.asa-international.com EnquiriesASA International Group plcInvestor RelationsJonathan Bergerir@asa-international.comAbout ASA International Group plcASA International Group plc (LSE: ASAI) is one of the world’s largest international microfinance institutions, with a strong commitment to financial inclusion and socioeconomic progress. The company provides small, socially responsible loans to low-income, financially underserved entrepreneurs, predominantly women, across South Asia, South East Asia, West and East Africa.DisclaimerThis announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, nor any solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, issue, subscribe for, sell, or otherwise dispose of any securities. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restriction.

