MYmAb launches short documentary on CBS, "Equity in Healthcare: Turning Innovation into Impact from Southeast Asia".

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Rooted in Malaysia, MYmAb’s platforms—ArrayZeal™ and GlykoGuard™—advance inclusive cancer research and accessible, world-class antibody therapeutics.When access to advanced treatment still depends on where you live or what you can afford, one biotech company is rewriting the rules. MYmAb Biologics, founded by Associate Professor Dr. Jia Xin Chua, is driving innovation in cancer research and antibody therapeutics—while championing healthcare equity across Southeast Asia.Inspired by a personal journey, MYmAb was born from Dr. Chua’s determination to bridge the gap between advanced science and accessibility. “Watching my sister struggle to access cutting-edge treatment in Malaysia made me realize something had to change,” said Dr. Chua. “After over a decade conducting cancer immunotherapy research in the UK, I came home with a mission—to make science work for our region.”Dr. Chua currently serves as Associate Professor at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), where she continues to contribute to Malaysia’s scientific ecosystem through both teaching and research. Her dual role reflects a rare commitment to shaping the future of healthcare—not just in the lab, but also in the classroom.At the heart of MYmAb Biologics are two proprietary platforms, each addressing a critical unmet need:• GlykoGuard™ – an antibody development platform focused on creating globally competitive, homegrown monoclonal antibodies that target cancer-associated glycans. These abnormal sugar patterns are found on the surface of cancer cells, especially in hard-to-treat or late-stage tumors. By developing high-quality therapeutics locally, GlykoGuard™ aims to make advanced treatment not only effective—but also more affordable and accessible for patients in Southeast Asia.• ArrayZeal™ – a curated tissue microarray platform built from Southeast Asian cancer samples, designed to close the representation gap in global cancer research. Each microarray slide contains up to 150 tumor specimens, enabling researchers worldwide to study the diversity and behavior of cancers from underrepresented populations. By making these samples accessible, ArrayZeal™ supports more inclusive, relevant discoveries that reflect the true biological diversity of cancer.By leveraging both platforms, MYmAb aims to accelerate innovation while ensuring Southeast Asian populations are not left behind. “Science should not be a luxury limited to high-income nations,” Dr. Chua emphasized. “We want to prove that impactful research, advanced therapeutics, and regional equity can—and must—go hand in hand.”With its next major milestone, MYmAb is advancing development under the GlykoGuard™ platform, focusing on first-in-class antibodies that recognize unique glycan markers on cancer cells—offering hope for more effective, targeted cancer treatment.MYmAb Biologics Sdn. Bhd., based in Selangor, Malaysia, is committed to advancing translational research, empowering inclusive science, and ultimately helping more patients—regionally and globally.For MYmAb Biologics, equity is not just an ideal—it’s a driving force behind every scientific breakthrough.

