Baird Center featured in New York Climate Week 2025 Coverage

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wisconsin Center District is proud to share that Baird Center has been spotlighted in New York Climate Week 2025 coverage, highlighting its role as a national leader in sustainable convention center design and operations.Following a transformative $456 million expansion and modernization completed in 2024, Milwaukee’s flagship meetings, conventions and events venue has placed sustainability at the forefront—integrating cutting-edge green technologies and energy-efficient systems throughout the facility.This forward-thinking approach has already earned Baird Center prestigious recognition, including LEEDGold certification and the 2025 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award from Wisconsin’s Focus on Energy.“Sustainability isn’t just good business. It’s a responsibility we take seriously here at Baird Center and engrained in everything we do,” Wisconsin Center District President and CEO Marty Brooks said. “In the hospitality and events industry, we welcome people from around the world, and with that comes a duty to reduce our environmental impact and lead by example. It’s not only the smart thing to do for our future; it’s simply the right thing to do.”Baird Center boasts a number of cutting-edge, sustainable technologies and features throughout the building. This includes an in-house food digester, rooftop solar panels, a 320,000-gallon underground StormTrapsystem that prevents sewer overflows during heavy rain, fritted glass to help protect birds from window strikes and LowE glass, which is designed to reduce a building's reliance on internal heating and cooling systems.These efforts have led to 176.15 Megawatt-hours of energy produced by solar panels, 78,626 pounds of food diverted from landfills and assisting the City of Milwaukee with rainfall detention, including during the recent recording flooding that hit the area.With the scale of Baird Center and its record-breaking events and attendees since the expansion debuted in May of 2024, the commitment to sustainability makes a real difference.“With the volume of activities and attendees that come through our facilities, sustainability can make a massive impact compared to a single household,” Wisconsin Center District Vice President and General Manager Brian Rutkowski said. “Focusing on these efforts is important because it ensures we’re not tapping into more resources than necessary. There are higher expenses to doing this, but imagine what impact we will have 10, 15, 20, 30 years from now.”Wisconsin Center DistrictExperience-obsessed and committed to creating unforgettable moments, the Wisconsin Center District (WCD) is a quasi-governmental entity that operates UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Miller High Life Theatre and Baird Center. The WCD venues are within walking distance of top hotels, and exciting retail establishments, attractions, dining and nightclubs. Created under Wisconsin State Statute in 1994, the WCD offers captivating and buzzworthy experiences,making Milwaukee a not-to-be-missed destination. For more information about the WCD, visit wcd.org.Baird CenterBaird Center, located in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, is the area’s premier location for meetings, conventions and events. With modern amenities and flexible spaces, Baird Center is ideal for trade and consumer shows, conventions, banquets, galas, weddings, business meetings and celebrations of all sizes.Baird Center recently completed an expansion and modernization to double the convention center’s size to 1.3 million square feet. The convention center offers 300,000 contiguous square feet of exhibit space, 52 meeting rooms, 22 loading docks and two ballrooms, including the stunning rooftop Baird Ballroom and adjacent Baird Sky View Terrace. Named as the Best Convention Center for venues with 300,000 – 500,000 square feet of exhibit space for 2025 by Exhibitor Magazine, Baird Center is equipped with cutting-edge sustainability features, sensory rooms, nursing mother’s rooms, all-gender restrooms and the We Energies Foundation Art Collection. Baird Center is owned and operated by the Wisconsin Center District (WCD). For more information and to book an event, visit www.bairdcenter.com

