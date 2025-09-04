Senate Bill 985 Printer's Number 1130

PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1130

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

985

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK AND STEFANO,

SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An

act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and

changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and

restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,

consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding

in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic

liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the

persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and

duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing

for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,

for the payment of certain license fees to the respective

municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain

nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure

without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;

providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in

licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages, further providing for ready-to-drink

cocktail permit, for authority to acquire ready-to-drink

cocktail permits, for distributors' and importing

distributors' restrictions on sales, storage, etc. and for

unlawful acts relative to malt or brewed beverages and

licensees.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 415.1(d) and (h), 431.2, 441(b)(2), (g)

and (h) and 492(13) of the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90,

No.21), known as the Liquor Code, amended or added July 17, 2024

