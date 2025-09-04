Senate Bill 986 Printer's Number 1131
PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1131
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
986
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, COSTA,
ARGALL, MILLER, FARRY AND FLYNN, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in Pennsylvania Economic Development for a
Growing Economy (PA EDGE) Tax Credits, providing for
Pennsylvania space economy.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Article XVII-L of the act of March 4, 1971
(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended
by adding a subarticle to read:
SUBARTICLE G
PENNSYLVANIA SPACE ECONOMY
Section 1794.1-L. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this subarticle
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
