Senate Bill 986 Printer's Number 1131

PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1131

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

986

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, COSTA,

ARGALL, MILLER, FARRY AND FLYNN, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

REFERRED TO FINANCE, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in Pennsylvania Economic Development for a

Growing Economy (PA EDGE) Tax Credits, providing for

Pennsylvania space economy.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Article XVII-L of the act of March 4, 1971

(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended

by adding a subarticle to read:

SUBARTICLE G

PENNSYLVANIA SPACE ECONOMY

Section 1794.1-L. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this subarticle

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

