Senate Resolution 142 Printer's Number 1132
PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1132
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
142
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, J. WARD, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, MALONE,
MARTIN, BROWN, HUGHES, PHILLIPS-HILL, CULVER, FONTANA, KANE
AND CAPPELLETTI, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating September 1, 2025, as "Drive Sober or Get Pulled
Over Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or
both continues to pose a serious threat to public safety in
Pennsylvania and across the United States; and
WHEREAS, According to the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA), more than 12,000 people lose their lives
in alcohol-impaired traffic crashes annually, representing
nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities in the United States;
and
WHEREAS, During the 2023 Labor Day weekend, 511 people died
across the nation in traffic crashes; and
WHEREAS, In Pennsylvania, impaired driving-related crashes
remain a persistent concern, resulting in avoidable injuries and
loss of life each year; and
WHEREAS, Alcohol-impaired driving killed 321 people in
Pennsylvania during 2023, accounting for 27% of Pennsylvania's
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
