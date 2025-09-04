Senate Resolution 142 Printer's Number 1132

PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1132 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 142 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, J. WARD, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, MALONE, MARTIN, BROWN, HUGHES, PHILLIPS-HILL, CULVER, FONTANA, KANE AND CAPPELLETTI, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025 REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025 A RESOLUTION Designating September 1, 2025, as "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Day" in Pennsylvania. WHEREAS, Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both continues to pose a serious threat to public safety in Pennsylvania and across the United States; and WHEREAS, According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 12,000 people lose their lives in alcohol-impaired traffic crashes annually, representing nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities in the United States; and WHEREAS, During the 2023 Labor Day weekend, 511 people died across the nation in traffic crashes; and WHEREAS, In Pennsylvania, impaired driving-related crashes remain a persistent concern, resulting in avoidable injuries and loss of life each year; and WHEREAS, Alcohol-impaired driving killed 321 people in Pennsylvania during 2023, accounting for 27% of Pennsylvania's 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

