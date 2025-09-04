Submit Release
Senate Resolution 142 Printer's Number 1132

PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1132

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

142

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, J. WARD, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, MALONE,

MARTIN, BROWN, HUGHES, PHILLIPS-HILL, CULVER, FONTANA, KANE

AND CAPPELLETTI, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating September 1, 2025, as "Drive Sober or Get Pulled

Over Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or

both continues to pose a serious threat to public safety in

Pennsylvania and across the United States; and

WHEREAS, According to the National Highway Traffic Safety

Administration (NHTSA), more than 12,000 people lose their lives

in alcohol-impaired traffic crashes annually, representing

nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities in the United States;

and

WHEREAS, During the 2023 Labor Day weekend, 511 people died

across the nation in traffic crashes; and

WHEREAS, In Pennsylvania, impaired driving-related crashes

remain a persistent concern, resulting in avoidable injuries and

loss of life each year; and

WHEREAS, Alcohol-impaired driving killed 321 people in

Pennsylvania during 2023, accounting for 27% of Pennsylvania's

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

