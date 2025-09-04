Senate Bill 989 Printer's Number 1138

PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - § 5206. Regulations.

The department may promulgate regulations as necessary and

appropriate to carry out the provisions of this chapter.

§ 5207. Enforcement.

(a) Penalties.--After satisfactory evidence of the violation

of this chapter by an insurer, one or more of the following

penalties may be imposed at the commissioner's discretion:

(1) Suspension or revocation of the offending insurer's

license.

(2) Refusal, for a period not to exceed one year, to

issue a new license to the offending insurer.

(3) A fine of not more than $5,000 for each violation of

this chapter.

(4) A fine of not more than $10,000 for each willful

violation of this chapter.

(b) Limitation.--Fines imposed against an insurer under this

section may not exceed $500,000 in the aggregate during a single

calendar year.

(c) Additional remedies.--The enforcement remedies imposed

under this section are in addition to any other remedies or

penalties that may be imposed under any other applicable law of

this Commonwealth, including:

(1) The act of July 22, 1974 (P.L.589, No.205), known as

the Unfair Insurance Practices Act. A violation of this

chapter shall be deemed to be an unfair method of competition

and an unfair or deceptive act or practice under the Unfair

Insurance Practices Act.

(2) The act of December 18, 1996 (P.L.1066, No.159),

known as the Accident and Health Filing Reform Act.

(3) The act of June 25, 1997 (P.L.295, No.29), known as

