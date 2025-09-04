Senate Bill 989 Printer's Number 1138
PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - § 5206. Regulations.
The department may promulgate regulations as necessary and
appropriate to carry out the provisions of this chapter.
§ 5207. Enforcement.
(a) Penalties.--After satisfactory evidence of the violation
of this chapter by an insurer, one or more of the following
penalties may be imposed at the commissioner's discretion:
(1) Suspension or revocation of the offending insurer's
license.
(2) Refusal, for a period not to exceed one year, to
issue a new license to the offending insurer.
(3) A fine of not more than $5,000 for each violation of
this chapter.
(4) A fine of not more than $10,000 for each willful
violation of this chapter.
(b) Limitation.--Fines imposed against an insurer under this
section may not exceed $500,000 in the aggregate during a single
calendar year.
(c) Additional remedies.--The enforcement remedies imposed
under this section are in addition to any other remedies or
penalties that may be imposed under any other applicable law of
this Commonwealth, including:
(1) The act of July 22, 1974 (P.L.589, No.205), known as
the Unfair Insurance Practices Act. A violation of this
chapter shall be deemed to be an unfair method of competition
and an unfair or deceptive act or practice under the Unfair
Insurance Practices Act.
(2) The act of December 18, 1996 (P.L.1066, No.159),
known as the Accident and Health Filing Reform Act.
(3) The act of June 25, 1997 (P.L.295, No.29), known as
the
