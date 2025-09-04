Submit Release
Senate Bill 979 Printer's Number 1141

PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1141

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

979

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, CULVER, FONTANA, STEFANO AND MILLER,

SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in consolidated county assessment,

further providing for changes in assessed valuation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 8817(a) of Title 53 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by

adding a subsection to read:

§ 8817. Changes in assessed valuation.

(a) General rule.--[In] Subject to subsection (a.1), in

addition to other authorization provided in this chapter, the

assessors may change the assessed valuation on real property

when a parcel of land is subdivided into smaller parcels or when

improvements exceeding 20% of the most recent assessed value of

real property are made to real property or existing improvements

are removed from real property or are destroyed. The recording

of a subdivision plan shall not constitute grounds for

assessment increases until lots are sold or improvements

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Senate Bill 979 Printer's Number 1141

