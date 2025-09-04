Senate Bill 979 Printer's Number 1141
PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1141
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
979
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, CULVER, FONTANA, STEFANO AND MILLER,
SEPTEMBER 4, 2025
REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in consolidated county assessment,
further providing for changes in assessed valuation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 8817(a) of Title 53 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by
adding a subsection to read:
§ 8817. Changes in assessed valuation.
(a) General rule.--[In] Subject to subsection (a.1), in
addition to other authorization provided in this chapter, the
assessors may change the assessed valuation on real property
when a parcel of land is subdivided into smaller parcels or when
improvements exceeding 20% of the most recent assessed value of
real property are made to real property or existing improvements
are removed from real property or are destroyed. The recording
of a subdivision plan shall not constitute grounds for
assessment increases until lots are sold or improvements
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.