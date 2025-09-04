Senate Resolution 144 Printer's Number 1135
PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1135
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
144
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, MALONE, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, CULVER,
ARGALL, HUGHES, BROWN, KEARNEY, KANE, HAYWOOD, VOGEL AND
PISCIOTTANO, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing September 10, 2025, as "World Suicide Prevention
Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Suicidal behavior is a major public health concern;
and
WHEREAS, Cultures of silence and post-suicide stigmas still
exist both in the United States and in many societies worldwide;
and
WHEREAS, Around the globe, suicide ranks as a leading cause
of death and remains a major preventable cause of premature
death; and
WHEREAS, More than 720,000 people are estimated to die from
suicide each year, with one death from suicide occurring every
40 seconds; and
WHEREAS, In the United States, suicide is the 11th leading
cause of death; and
WHEREAS, In Pennsylvania, 1,955 people died from suicide in
2022; and
