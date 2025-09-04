Senate Resolution 144 Printer's Number 1135

PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1135

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

144

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, MALONE, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, CULVER,

ARGALL, HUGHES, BROWN, KEARNEY, KANE, HAYWOOD, VOGEL AND

PISCIOTTANO, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing September 10, 2025, as "World Suicide Prevention

Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Suicidal behavior is a major public health concern;

and

WHEREAS, Cultures of silence and post-suicide stigmas still

exist both in the United States and in many societies worldwide;

and

WHEREAS, Around the globe, suicide ranks as a leading cause

of death and remains a major preventable cause of premature

death; and

WHEREAS, More than 720,000 people are estimated to die from

suicide each year, with one death from suicide occurring every

40 seconds; and

WHEREAS, In the United States, suicide is the 11th leading

cause of death; and

WHEREAS, In Pennsylvania, 1,955 people died from suicide in

2022; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17