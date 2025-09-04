Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,969 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 990 Printer's Number 1140

PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1140

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

990

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, MASTRIANO, KEEFER AND

HUTCHINSON, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in powers of department and local authorities,

providing for restrictions of motor vehicles based on power

source prohibited.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 6120. Restrictions of motor vehicles based on power source

prohibited.

(a) Restrictions prohibited.--A State agency or political

subdivision of this Commonwealth may not restrict the use,

purchase or sale of motor vehicles based on the energy source

used to power:

(1) the motor vehicle for propulsion; or

(2) other functions of the motor vehicle.

(b) Applicability.--This section does not affect or

invalidate any rule or policy established by a State agency or

political subdivision of this Commonwealth related to the use,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 990 Printer's Number 1140

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more