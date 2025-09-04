Senate Bill 990 Printer's Number 1140

PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1140

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

990

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, MASTRIANO, KEEFER AND

HUTCHINSON, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in powers of department and local authorities,

providing for restrictions of motor vehicles based on power

source prohibited.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 6120. Restrictions of motor vehicles based on power source

prohibited.

(a) Restrictions prohibited.--A State agency or political

subdivision of this Commonwealth may not restrict the use,

purchase or sale of motor vehicles based on the energy source

used to power:

(1) the motor vehicle for propulsion; or

(2) other functions of the motor vehicle.

(b) Applicability.--This section does not affect or

invalidate any rule or policy established by a State agency or

political subdivision of this Commonwealth related to the use,

