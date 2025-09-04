Senate Bill 990 Printer's Number 1140
PENNSYLVANIA, September 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1140
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
990
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, MASTRIANO, KEEFER AND
HUTCHINSON, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in powers of department and local authorities,
providing for restrictions of motor vehicles based on power
source prohibited.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 6120. Restrictions of motor vehicles based on power source
prohibited.
(a) Restrictions prohibited.--A State agency or political
subdivision of this Commonwealth may not restrict the use,
purchase or sale of motor vehicles based on the energy source
used to power:
(1) the motor vehicle for propulsion; or
(2) other functions of the motor vehicle.
(b) Applicability.--This section does not affect or
invalidate any rule or policy established by a State agency or
political subdivision of this Commonwealth related to the use,
