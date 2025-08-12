gamescom latam BIG Festival opens submissions for 2026 edition

Submission is free and will be open until 9 January, 2026 In the last edition, more than 950 games from 71 different countries registered

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- gamescom latam 2026, the Latin edition of the world's biggest games event, has already started its work for next year with the announcement of the opening of submissions for gamescom latam BIG Festival, the world's largest independent games competition. Local and international independent developers, studios, collectives, and publishers can submit for free on the official website until 9 January, 2026. As always, participation is free of charge for indies. All conditions of participation can be found here.

"Year after year, gamescom latam BIG Festival has established itself as an important space not only for showcasing incredible games from around the world, but also for connecting with the audience. Last year, we received more than 950 games from 71 different countries, which shows the strength of this competition. That's why the opening of submissions and the massive participation of developers is always one of the most important points for us", comments Gustavo Steinberg, CEO of gamescom latam.

The games submitted will be selected in 17 categories for the gamescom latam BIG Festival Awards, when they will be available to be tested by the gamescom latam audience during the 5-day event. Among the main categories are: Best Game, Best Game: Brazil, and Best Game: Latin America; as well as technical categories such as Best Art, Best Narrative, and Best Gameplay. At the event, the public also has a say and can vote for the winner of Best Game: Popular Vote.

The finalists are selected by the Festival's Selection Committee, and the winners are chosen by an international jury of big names from the games industry. The celebration will take place at gamescom latam.

About gamescom latam

gamescom, the world's biggest games event and Europe's largest business platform for the games' industry, is also in Latin America. In 2026, gamescom latam takes place in São Paulo, Brazil, from 29 April - 3 May, at Anhembi District. The event is jointly organized by Koelnmesse, Omelete Company, BIG Festival and game, the German association of the games’ industry. gamescom latam BIG Festival, the largest indie games competition in the world is also taking place at the same time.

About game - The German Games Industry Association

We are the association of the German games industry. Our members represent the entire video game ecosystem, from development studios and publishers to esports event organizers, educational institutions, and other related entities. We are co-organizers of gamescom, the world’s biggest event for video games. We are a shareholder in the Entertainment Software Self-Regulation Body (USK), the Foundation for Digital Games Culture, the esports player foundation, game events, and the collecting society VHG, as well as co-host of the German Computer Game Awards. Serving as a central point of contact for media, as well as political and social institutions, we provide comprehensive expertise in areas including market development, game culture, and media literacy, and address any inquiries or concerns. Together, we are making Germany the heart of gaming worldwide. With games, we enrich the lives of all people.

About Koelnmesse Brasil

Koelnmesse Brasil is a subsidiary of Koelnmesse GmbH, the leading international organizer of trade fairs in the gaming and entertainment industries. Headquartered in the fairgrounds in Cologne, Germany, gamescom is the world's largest computer and video games event and Europe's largest business platform for the games industry. gamescom brings together passionate gamers, B2B visitors, and exhibitors from all over the world with a highly effective approach - in person on-site and digitally from anywhere in the world. This makes gamescom the leading B2C, B2B, and B2G gaming event. In addition to the event at its headquarters in Cologne, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio internationally: in Thailand, gamescom asia provides a powerful additional industry platform for the fast-growing Asia-Pacific gaming market, comprehensively matching supply and demand.

About Omelete Company

Omelete Company is the largest and most recognized independent pop culture company in Latin America, daily discussing movies, series, games, music, and comics, reaching over 25 million fans every month. Through brands like Omelete, CCXP, gamescom latam, Anime Friends, Gaules, G3X, Chippu, and Mundo Ticket, we create content and experiences for those who love Fantasy, Fiction, Superheroes, and Games—breathing and living the entertainment universe both digitally and in person.

More information:

Upcoming events:

devcom, Cologne, Germany, 17 - 19 August 2025

gamescom, Cologne, Germany, 20 - 24 August 2025

gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show, Bangkok, Thailand, 16 - 19 October 2025

gamescom latam, São Paulo, Brazil, 29 April - 3 May 2026

