Brazil Games Heads to Gamescom 2025 with 25+ Studios and Strong Business Agenda

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazil Games, the international export program created by Abragames (Brazilian Game Companies Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), will return to Gamescom 2025 as an official exhibitor—bringing a dynamic delegation of 25+ studios and service providers to showcase the country’s thriving game development ecosystem.

From August 21–25 in São Paulo, the Brazil Games booth (Stand B030g – C032g, Hall 3.2) will host a curated lineup of indie studios, service providers, and publishers looking to connect with international partners. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the creative forces behind breakout Brazilian games and explore co-development, publishing, and outsourcing opportunities.

Confirmed companies include standout names like ARVORE, Kokku Games, Nuuvem, Webcore Games, and YourMom, along with rising stars like Flutu, Coffeenauts, Cyan Heart Studio, and Hermit Crab Game Studio.

For international trade media and companies exploring the Brazilian market, Brazil Games offers an unmissable entry point. Beyond on-floor networking, Brazil Games will host a press and business breakfast on August 21 at Brazil Games booth, and participate in Devcom with a dedicated talk, presented by Rodrigo Terra, President of Abragames.

“With our presence at Gamescom, we are reinforcing Brazil’s growing influence in the global games industry and creating a key bridge for international companies looking to work with or expand into Brazil,” said Rodrigo Terra, President of Abragames.

Media and business meeting requests, as well as interview opportunities with spokespersons Rodrigo Terra and Patrícia Sato, can be arranged upon request.

About Brazil Games

The Brazil Games Export Sector Project is a non-profit program created by Abragames(Brazilian Game Developers Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments). Its aim is to strengthen the Brazilian digital gaming industry by providing training and creating new business opportunities for Brazilian companies in the international market. Here’s how to participate in the Brazil Games Project: See here!

About Abragames (Brazilian Game Companies Association)

Founded in 2004 by a group of game development companies, Abragames, the Brazilian Association of Game Developers, emerged as a non-profit organization with the goal of strengthening the national game development industry. Abragames’ mission is to coordinate, strengthen, and promote the Brazilian digital game industry through representation and dialogue within both the national and international ecosystems, fostering an understanding of all elements within our value chain. Additionally, Abragames promotes events and partnerships aimed at advancing the state of the art in game development in Brazil.

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand. The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for the development of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

