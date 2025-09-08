Particle Board Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Particle Board Global Market Report 2025

Particle Board Global Market Report 2025

Particle Board Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Over the last few years, the particle board market has witnessed robust growth. It is projected to increase from $20.62 billion in 2024 to $21.88 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The previous growth can be traced back to the burgeoning interior design and decor industry, growth in the hospitality and tourism sectors that necessitate furniture, an uptick in commercial office furniture usage, surging demand for ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture, and improvements in disposable income and living standards.

Solid expansion is anticipated for the particle board market in the upcoming years, predicting a surge to $27.36 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.8%. This growth in the forecast period can be credited to factors such as an increase in commercial and residential construction projects, a surged demand for cost-effective housing, rise in use for modular furniture production, and urbanization boosting the demand for inexpensive wood alternatives, coupled with an escalation in renovation and remodeling activities. Expectations for the forecast period incorporate advancements in particle board manufacturing technology, creation of moisture-proof and fire-resistant particle boards, application of automated systems and robotics in board creation, use of environmentally friendly resins and adhesives, and progress in surface finishing techniques.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Particle Board Market?

The growth of the particle board market can be attributed to the burgeoning construction of housing projects. These projects, which are planned residential constructions comprising numerous housing units built in cohesion, usually come with shared facilities and infrastructure. The escalation in these housing projects is directly linked to urbanization that triggers a surge in demand for meticulously planned living spaces to cater for growing urban populations. Particle boards are indispensable in such projects thanks to their affordability and versatility, serving as preferred material options for interiors like furniture and wall claddings, and thus reducing construction costs. A case in point is the report from Homes England in December 2024, which stated that 10,434 housing units were completed in the first half of 2024-2025, marking a 32% rise compared to the 7,929 affordable homes constructed over the same period in 2023-2024. Hence, the uptick in housing project construction is a key driver propelling the particle board market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Particle Board Market?

Major players in the particle board market include:

• Georgia-Pacific Wood Products LLC

• West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

• Egger Group

• Kronospan LLC

• Masonite Corporation

• Arauco

• Roseburg Forest Products Co.

• Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.

• Action TESA

• Greenlam Industries Limited.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Particle Board Sector?

Leading businesses in the particle board market are honing their focus towards the creation of innovative solutions such as environmentally-friendly particle boards, a measure designed to enhance the quality of indoor air. These eco-friendly particle boards are made from renewable or recycled materials and binders with low emissions, with a goal to lessen their ecological impact from production to application. For instance, Elite Particle Boards, a particle board production company based in India, introduced a pre-laminated particle board in May 2025 to cater to the growing demands of contemporary furniture creators, interior designers, and construction professionals. This product is crafted to offer durability, aesthetic charm, and cost-effectiveness, apt for a diverse array of indoor uses. The board, expertly engineered with high-grade wood particles and sophisticated lamination, guarantees uniform quality and a sleek finish. It is an eco-conscious product, derived from sustainable sources and adhesives with low emissions. With a standard measurement of 18 mm in thickness, it eliminates the need for additional surface procedures such as painting or laminating, hence saving time and effort.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Particle Board Market Growth

The particle board market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Raw Particle Board, Fire-Resistant Particle Board, Moisture-Resistant Particle Board, Other Product Types

2) By Raw Material Type: Wood, Bagasse, Other Raw Material Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales

4) By Application: Furniture, Construction, Flooring, Packaging, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Raw Particle Board: Plain Particle Board, Veneered Particle Board, Laminated Particle Board, Pre-Laminated Particle Board

2) By Fire-Resistant Particle Board: Flame Retardant Treated, Non-Combustible Core Board, Intumescent Coated Board

3) By Moisture-Resistant Particle Board: MR Grade Particle Board, Wax-Impregnated Particle Board, Resin-Bonded Moisture Resistant Board

4) By Other Product Types: Cement-Bonded Particle Board, Lightweight Particle Board, High-Density Particle Board

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Particle Board Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Particle Board Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific was projected to be the leading region. Other regions detailed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

