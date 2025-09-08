Polymer Modified Bitumen Market to Reach US $15.41 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Polymer Modified Bitumen Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Polymer Modified Bitumen Market?

The market size for polymer modified bitumen has experienced significant growth in the past few years. The projections show an escalation from $11.41 billion in 2024 up to $12.15 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This notable expansion during the historic phase could be attributed to the rise in road construction activities, higher demand for sustainable pavements, its increased usage in roofing applications, a surge in infrastructure investments, and urbanization escalation.

Forecasts predict a significant expansion in the polymer modified bitumen market over the coming years. It is expected to inflate to a worth of $15.41 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Factors contributing to this growth within the forecast period are an increased demand for environmentally-friendly and sustainable materials, a spike in government-based infrastructure projects, larger adoption rates of modern polymer technologies, increasing focus on road safety and longevity, as well as the widening of urban road networks. Key trends expected to play a role in this forecast period include progression in polymer mixing methods, the advent of bio-based polymers, the inclusion of intelligent materials for self-repairing roads, enhanced recycling procedures for bitumen, and breakthroughs in warm blend polymer-modified bitumen technologies.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Polymer Modified Bitumen Global Market Growth?

The increase in desire for environmentally friendly materials in road construction is anticipated to trigger the expansion of the polymer modified bitumen market in the future. Environmentally friendly road building materials include sustainable, recycled, or low-impact materials which aim to lower environmental damage in the creation of roads. Their popularity arises from their potential to lessen environmental harm through the use of recycled content, conserving natural resources and reducing carbon emissions. Polymer-modified bitumen boosts environmentally friendly road construction, enhancing durability and flexibility and thus prolonging the life of pavement and curbing the requirement for regular mends, in turn saving resources and lessening environmental harm. For example, Transport for NSW, an Australian road safety organization, reported in February 2024, that it had minimized fatalities and serious injuries by using 85% recycled asphalt, repurposing 257,700 tonnes of materials, saved over $5 million, cut emissions, and aimed to substitute 35% of traditional cement with alternative materials, exceeding the 30% goal. Thus, the escalating demand for environmentally friendly road building materials is propelling the polymer modified bitumen market's expansion.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Polymer Modified Bitumen Market?

Major players in the Polymer Modified Bitumen Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ExxonMobil Corporation

• Shell plc

• British Petroleum Public Limited Company

• Marathon Petroleum Corporation

• ENEOS Corporation

• Indian Oil Corporation Limited

• BASF SE

• Repsol S.A.

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

What Are The Future Trends Of The Polymer Modified Bitumen Market?

Prominent organizations in the polymer modified bitumen market are prioritizing cutting-edge innovation, such as the integration of high reclaimed asphalt content, advanced polymer recipes for enhanced durability, eco-friendly and sustainable product creation, compatibility with warm mix asphalt technologies, and digital solutions for efficient pavement performance and lifecycle management. High reclaimed asphalt content signifies the growing use of recycled asphalt materials in new asphalt blends to emphasize sustainability and minimize consumption of raw materials. For example, in April 2025, Kraton Corporation, an American specialty polymer and bio-based chemical manufacturer, introduced the new CirKular+ Paving Circularity Series. This series aims to meet the paving industry's increasing need for sustainable solutions by escalating the use of reclaimed asphalt. It permits to include 50% or even more reclaimed asphalt in surface layer mixes. The innovation enhances both the processing ease and the total performance of the asphalt. It also contributes to efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in paving applications.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Report?

The polymer modified bitumen market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Thermoplastic Polymer, Thermoplastic Elastomer, Thermosetting Polymer, Plastomers, Styrene Butadiene Styrene Modified Bitumen, Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen, Other Product Types

2) By Grade: Polymer Modified Bitumen 40, Polymer Modified Bitumen 70, Polymer Modified Bitumen 120

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales

4) By Application: Road Construction, Roofing, Waterproofing, Airport Runways, Pavement Maintenance, Other Applications

5) By End-User Industry: Construction, Infrastructure, Transportation, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas

Subsegments:

1) By Thermoplastic Polymer: Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

2) By Thermoplastic Elastomer: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS), Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)

3) By Thermosetting Polymer: Epoxy Resins, Polyurethane, Phenolic Resins

4) By Plastomers: Atactic Polypropylene (APP), Polyethylene Vinyl Acetate (PEVA)

5) By Styrene Butadiene Styrene (SBS) Modified Bitumen: Linear Styrene Butadiene Styrene Modified Bitumen, Radial Styrene Butadiene Styrene Modified Bitumen

6) By Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen: Ambient Process Crumb Rubber, Wet Process Crumb Rubber

7) By Other Product Types: Polyphosphoric Acid (PPA) Modified Bitumen, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate Modified Bitumen, Other Specialty Polymers

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Polymer Modified Bitumen Industry?

For the year 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the Polymer Modified Bitumen global market as per the 2025 report. The report forecasts continued growth for this region. Regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

